SZA Finally Revealed Why She Was On Crutches at the Grammys

SZA Tulle Floral Gown 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Getty Images

SZA and Doja Cat had quite the dramatic win at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The stars, who were awarded Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for their song "Kiss Me More," barely made it to the stage to accept the honor. While Doja Cat ran from the bathroom, her collaborator was left to maneuver to the stage on her unusual plus-one: crutches (while wearing stilettos). Luckily, Lady Gaga was in the front row and kindly straightened SZA's train so she didn't fall on it.

The singer revealed the reason behind the crutches in a recent interview with Variety. "Whenever something big happens to me, something crazy happens too," she said before adding that she had been using a wheelchair, but didn't want to use it as an accessory for the big night. Instead, she opted for an archival Jean Paul Gaultier tulle gown with colorful, floral appliqués all down the middle. Despite the injury, she still paired her dress with pointy-toed pumps.

SZA Doja Cat Crutches 2022 Grammys

Getty Images

According to Vulture, SZA also posted about her injury to her Instagram Story on Monday. "Lmao welp it's confirmed broken …," she wrote along a video of a nurse wrapping her ankle. "I just thought it was sprained 😭 I was NOT missing that red carpet." The next slide showed an image of her X-ray, "Chipped the corner of my ankle bone right off doing NOTHING 😭."

She also commemorated the event with an Instagram gallery with photos fom the night, including a few shots with Doja Cat and a snap of Lil Nas X pushing her in a wheelchair.