Sza Explains Why She Was on Crutches at the 2022 Grammy's.

SZA proves even Grammy-award winning celebrities have their own clumsy moments as the singer reveals why she was on crutches at the 2022 Grammy’s. While SZA was able to walk the red carpet without assistance, Lil Nas X shared a hilarious video of him pushing the R&B singer in a wheelchair.

Explaining what happened in the Grammys press room, SZA shares, “It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this, like the day before.” The musician is choosing to look on the bright side as she continues, “That's the way it goes. Like everything awesome in my life has always come with something very random but it just adds to the energy and I'm just grateful."

SZA and Doja Cat both took home awards as their infectious single “Kiss Me More” won the category for best pop duo/group performance. Their acceptance speeches started off on an upbeat note as Doja Cat ran out of the bathroom to make it to the stage. Joking, “I've never taken such a fast piss in my whole life. Thank you, everybody. Thank you to my family, my team, and I wouldn't be here without my fans — and you know what SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible, you're the epitome of talent."

SZA concluded the emotional moment, adding, “Thank you Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God, and thank you all. I'm glad you made it back in time."

See Lil Nas X posing as SZA’s caretaker in the video below.