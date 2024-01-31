SZA Confirms Paramore Collaboration Is Coming 'Soon': 'It's in the Works'

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams previously said she's wanted to work with SZA "for a long time"

Fans of SZA and Paramore are in for a treat.

After Hayley Williams said last year that she's wanted to work with SZA "for a long time," the Grammy-winning "Kill Bill" singer revealed in a new interview with Apple Music that a collaboration with Paramore is coming.

"So, the people want to know — 'Is a Paramore/SZA collab in the works? We need it,'" said the 34-year-old R&B star in a TikTok Q&A with the streaming service. "Yeah!"

"Soon, soon," teased SZA — who's announced a forthcoming deluxe version of her SOS album called Lana. "It's in the works."

Williams, 35, previously spoke about the prospect of working with the "Kiss Me More" musician during an August 2023 episode of the Black People Love Paramore podcast.

When asked if there's a Black artist she would want to collaborate with, the "Ain't It Fun" vocalist said it's "been SZA for a long time."

"I love her voice," Williams said. "SZA for about six years now has been the one. I'm sending the texts weekly at this point."

While the collaboration hasn't arrived yet, SZA told PEOPLE in a December 2022 interview that she reached out to Williams for advice while branching out into different genres for SOS.

"[The album was] literally me checking off goals. Just me wanting to be like, 'Oh, I can do this. I don't suck. I it possible to achieve this specific goal?'" she said at the time.

"And for each of those genres I would text people like Hayley Williams and be like, 'Does it sound like I'm trying to do something that I shouldn't be doing, or does it sound organic? Because it felt really natural to me, but you're the queen of this, how does it sound to you?'" continued SZA. "And she'd be like, 'This is perfect.'"

Ahead of the album's December 2022 release, fans wondered when the singers might come together for a collaboration.

"Hayley Williams x SZA collab when???" one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). SZA responded: "I talk to her more than you’d think lol."

SZA is currently gearing up for a big night at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she's the most-nominated artist with nods in nine categories, including record of the year, song of the year and album of the year.

The "Snooze" musician is also set to perform at the awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, which goes down Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.



