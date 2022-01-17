All systems glow: 10 of the UK’s best winter light festivals

Phoebe Taplin
·7 min read

Gaze upon shimmering forests and postapocalyptic sunsets, chase the northern lights or let ancient tales guide you along city walls



Light trails and shows are more popular than ever this Covid-ridden winter: inventive and mostly outdoors, they brighten the long, dark nights. For those of us drawn to their sparkle, the good news is they’re not just for Christmas. These cities, gardens and resorts are hosting illuminated trails and festivals of light in January, February and March. Book ahead, and wrap up warm.

Love Light, Norwich

During the biennial Love Light festival in Norwich, the city’s landmarks become artworks. Cupid is projected onto the castle and psychedelic neon swirls across the western front of the cathedral. There’s after-dark bicycle ballet and a sound-and-light sculpture in Chapelfield Gardens, a heart-shaped mirror ball in the Forum and light graffiti scribbles across flinty medieval walls. The streets are alive with parades and performances on the suitably pandemic-defying theme of love and belonging. Watch shadow puppets in the marketplace, fiery marsh ponies on Cathedral Green and a glowing octopus and jellyfish, with a fleet of illuminated boats, as they process through the streets on Saturday evening.
17-19 February, 5.30-10pm, free, lovelightnorwich.co.uk

Spectra Festival of Light, Aberdeen

The soaring facades and gothic gables of the world’s second-largest granite building, Marischal College in central Aberdeen, are among the epic canvases for this mid-Feb festival. This year has been designated Scotland’s Year of Stories. Spectra draws on the theme to present new commissions around the city centre, as lines and images from Scottish prose and poetry illuminate grey stone walls. Light-formed artworks play across Marischal Square and the surrounding streets. And there are related events in Aberdeen art gallery, which won a 2021 architectural award as Scotland’s Building of the Year and is open until late.
10-13 February, 6.30-9.30pm, free, spectrafestival.co.uk

Nymans, West Sussex

The National Trust’s light trails have been increasingly popular recently. They offer a relatively safe chance to meet outdoors and enjoy dramatic settings picked out by shimmering pea lights and multicoloured lasers. This year, the grounds and formal gardens of the mock medieval mansion at Nymans are full of interest even in winter. Mossy tree roots, tall lime avenues and conical conifers are the setting for fantastical creatures, lantern-hung walkways and firelit lawns. The family-friendly trail takes about an hour to wander through, leading past themed illuminated spaces with matching music.
11-27 February, 2-6 March, time slots from 6.15pm (earlier some nights). Tickets from £16.50/£12 adult/child. Parking £8 for non-members; hourly buses to and from Crawley, nationaltrust.org.uk

Illuminate, Derry

The towers glow and the gardens are studded with fire: Derry’s new festival of lights this February aims to showcase the city’s history. Derry is the only completely walled city left in Ireland and the 17th-century walls are a monumental surface for light artists to work their magic. Digital projections turn familiar buildings and fortifications into huge audiovisual animations that play for a few minutes as visitors walk past. The trail charts five eras in the city’s history, from early settlement on a wooded island in the River Foyle to 21st-century cultural centre. There are ticketed concerts, too, in the Guildhall, Saint Augustine’s Church and other venues. Besides the festival, Derry Girls fans looking forward to series three in 2022 could tuck in to a Derry Girls-themed tea, cream horns and all, at the Everglades Hotel, a pint in the Walled City Brewery , and catch a huge mural of the cast near Badgers Bar .
17-20 February, 24-27 February, free, derrystrabane.com

Ignite: Fire and Fantasy, Tyntesfield, Bristol

Another new installation at a National Trust property, this trail lights up the golden limestone turrets and pinnacles, arched doorways and oriel windows of neogothic Tyntesfield. Victorian businessman William Gibbs, whose family made a fortune from nitrate-rich guano, turned a Georgian mansion into a palatial gothic revivalist fantasy. Flickering among the long lawns and neat formal terraces there should be curving banks of flame, glowing firmaments and galaxies. And there’s hot chocolate to ward off the chilly night air.
11-27 February (not 15/16), 6pm-9pm, £16.50/£12 adult/child, parking £8 for non-members nationaltrust.org.uk

Spectacle of Light, Haughley Park, Suffolk

The bulb-dotted hearts at Haughley Park near Stowmarket hint at one of many reasons for running this spectacle over Valentine’s Day rather than yuletide. This brick manor house in the Suffolk countryside is a popular wedding venue, and while the festival is bound to attract families, it’s also aimed at couples looking to wander romantically through tunnels of light and sip mulled wine together in the gardens. The contemporary glass sculptures dotted throughout the gardens gleam in the lights, and the 1,000-year-old oak and giant redwood create a wild setting. The 10 acres of woodland with bluebell carpets are also open on selected Sundays in April and May to raise money for the local church.
4-27 February, Fridays and weekends, 5.30-7pm, from £18/£9/£46.80 adult/child/family, haughleypark.co.uk

Winter Lights at Bluestone national park resort, Pembrokeshire

This eco-friendly, activity-packed resort spills across 500 acres of wooded countryside in the Pembrokeshire Coast national park. Hundreds of self-catering lodges and cottages are ranged around a private village, spa and waterpark with beaches and coast path nearby. As part of the package, the village becomes the Light Garden and, from 4pm to 9pm, there’s an illuminated Wonder Wood trail around the lake, with a maze and rainbow bridge, giant glowing owls, incandescent pillars and a fire for toasting marshmallows. Bookable extras include craft workshops, bowling and buggies.
Until 24 March, midweek packages from £269 for four nights in a four-person family lodge, bluestonewales.com

Light Festival, Battersea Power Station, London

The newly public riverside area in front of Battersea Power Station has six illuminated installations by international artists on display until the end of February. Huge, tiger-shaped lanterns made from recycled materials pulse with low-energy LED bulbs; a big-pixel screen turns visitors’ movements into blocks of light. There are light-emitting antennae, a post-apocalyptic sunset and a fluorescent greenhouse. The power station’s distinctive walls and chimneys were constructed over more than two decades from 1929, to form one of the world’s biggest brick buildings. It was decommissioned in the 1970s, and its £9bn regeneration now covers 42 acres. Some of the bars and restaurants in the project’s Circus West Village are offering Light Festival menus, and a new Battersea Power Station tube station opened in September 2021.
13 January-27 February, free, batterseapowerstation.co.uk

Winter Forest Lights breaks, Center Parcs, various venues

Center Parcs has been offering its trademark woodland cabins-plus-swimming pools combo for decades now. They took full advantage, once reopened, of domestic holidaymakers stranded for summer in the UK, and in 2021 identified a potential new site in West Sussex. The existing resorts in Cumbria, Bedfordshire, Nottinghamshire, Wiltshire and Suffolk have installed thousands of little bulbs, colour-changing lights and glades of luminous flowers to turn the wooded paths into a forest “wonderland” after sunset. There’s a whimsical accompanying storybook, a themed village and various wintry activities as optional extras.
10 January-27 February, Winter Forest Lights breaks start from £529 for a midweek (four-night) break in a two-bedroom lodge, centerparcs.co.uk

Dark Skies festival, Outer Hebrides

For a totally different kind of light show, travel to the Outer Hebrides and hope for fine evenings. There’s a chance of seeing the dancing green and violet clouds of the northern lights, given the right atmospheric conditions. Away from light pollution of big towns and cities, sights like the Orion Nebula are easily visible with the naked eye (it looks like a fuzzy star on Orion’s sword, but it’s a swirling cloud of dust and gas 1,344 light years away). In February, the sun sets soon after 5pm, so there’s plenty of time to stargaze. Then warm up with music and theatre, film and food at the Dark Skies Festival, led by Stornoway arts venue An Lanntair. This year’s programme includes science-based comedy, talks on astronomy, poetry, a night swim and weather-proof stargazing.
11-25 February, tickets from £4, free film screening on opening night, lanntair.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors' bounce-back mentality vs. Bucks after Pistons loss

    "That's as quick a turnaround as I can remember having. But the good news is it was so nice to be playing again after last night, to get a chance to look at something that wasn't last night." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell