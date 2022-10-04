Systemic racism must be addressed if substantive movement is to happen on TRC Calls to Action

·5 min read

Until systemic racism is acknowledged and addressed there will be little progress made on the 94 Calls to Action outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report on the legacy of Indian residential schools.

“We live in very much a society where racism is endemic and it’s just everywhere,” said Dr. Sheila Cote-Meek, inaugural vice-president of Equity, People and Culture at York University. “Unless we recognize that, I personally feel it’s very difficult to work through reconciliation when people aren’t upfront and being honest with one another and be(ing) truthful about the existence of racism and the existence of these inequities that exist for Indigenous people.”

Cote-Meek was one of six Indigenous panelists to participate in a discussion hosted by the Yellowhead Institute last week on the cusp of the second annual National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Panelists, who are experts in their fields, spoke to what they have experienced with the first 42 Calls to Action, which “attempt to address the systemic racism at the heart of Canada’s child welfare, education, health care, and justice systems, as well as… Indigenous cultures and languages,” said Ian Mosby.

Mosby and co-host Eva Jewell have authored progress reports for the Yellowhead Institute on the Calls to Action. To date, Canada has completed only 11. A new report will be coming out shortly.

“Our methodology has been a simple one: Has Canada completed a specific call to action or not, period,” said Mosby.

“We therefore decided not to award half measures and big promises. Instead, we maintain the premise in our reports that the changes outlined in the Calls to Action are both achievable and urgent,” he continued, adding that other reports and unachieved recommendations serve as “cautionary tales” of what could happen if Canadian politicians are not held accountable.

“Until all of the leaders of the federal government and the provinces and territories can acknowledge systemic racism, we’re not going to be making much progress on recommendation number 18,” said Dr. Janet Smylie, a leader in the field of Indigenous health.

Call to Action 18 is to acknowledge “that the current state of Aboriginal health in Canada is a direct result of previous Canadian government policies, including residential schools, and to recognize and implement the healthcare rights of Aboriginal people as identified in international law, constitutional law, and under the Treaties.”

Smylie referenced comments made by Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who refused to acknowledge that systemic racism contributed to the death of Joyce Echaquan.

Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman, recorded a Facebook Live video of the demeaning treatment by healthcare workers she suffered in a hospital in Quebec before she died. The coroner ruled that racism and prejudice contributed to her death.

Smylie said health, which is linked to all Calls to Action, is complex because authority is held by federal, provincial, and territorial governments. She said changes to date have been addressed “piecemeal.”

Panellists said that despite federal legislation and agreements addressing such issues as Indigenous languages and child welfare, the government’s work had fallen short in protection and funding.

“Our language continues to decline…(because) it is very difficult to separate systemic racism to the lack of language services. It is one and the same,” said Kunuk Inutiq, former director of self-government at Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. “So until systemic racism and power dynamics are dealt with, language protection and revitalization will be very difficult when government is expected to be a key player.”

Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society and a professor at McGill University’s School of Social Work, said she was tired of the “be patient speech.”

“The expectation of us is that we ought to be patient, which means to suffer in silence… while our rights, fundamental human rights that Canadians take for granted, are being violated,” she said.

Blackstock and her organization joined with the Assembly of First Nations in 2007 to take legal action against the federal government for its chronic underfunding of child welfare services on First Nation reserves. That action led to Ottawa committing earlier this year to close to $20 billion over five years to address long-term reform and another $20 billion to compensate in excess of 215,000 First Nations children and family members.

“(Kids) are still being treated unequally, and Canada isn’t moving to remedy (that),” said Blackstock. “(Canada) often looks at reconciliation as performative versus substantive.”

Scott Franks, assistant professor at Toronto Metropolitan University in the Lincoln Alexander School of Law, echoed Blackstock with the “be patient” speech, saying in the justice system, Indigenous people keep being told that change will happen incrementally, more research and evaluation is needed, and when Indigenous people suggest movement, they’re told they don’t fully understand what they’re asking for.

Settlers, said Franks, need to “be comfortable with being uncomfortable. Let Indigenous nations choose for themselves how they want to determine that and if they want to ask you for something, do it.”

Kisha Supernant, whose name has become synonymous with the ground-penetrating radar work that is ongoing in uncovering unmarked graves linked to Indian residential schools, called the government out for lack of support and limiting funding for the work that needs to be done.

“This is extremely emotionally difficult work and a lot of the work is resting right now on the backs of communities. And I think there could be a lot more support and a lot more coordination because the burden should not be Indigenous nations’ job to bare,” she said.

Supernant, director of the Institute of Prairie and Indigenous Archaeology and an anthropology professor at the University of Alberta, said reconciliation needed to be more than “put(ting) up a memorial and wear(ing) an orange shirt.”

“It’s not enough to have a National Day of Truth and Reconciliation if the abusive relationships remain largely intact,” said Jewell, which, she stressed, is still the case.

Windspeaker.com

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Blue Jays celebrate playoff berth with wild dance party, clubhouse cigarettes

    Suffice to say, it was a wild night for manager John Schneider, closer Jordan Romano and the rest of the playoff-bound Blue Jays.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus