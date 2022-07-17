'Systemic failures' and bad decision making allowed Texas shooting rampage to happen, report finds

A girl lays flowers at a makeshift memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the scene of the mass shooting - CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP

“Systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” by nearly everyone in positions of power paved the way for May’s deadly shooting rampage in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed 21 lives.

A 77-page report prepared for Texas legislators published on Sunday laid bare the catalogue of mistakes that enabled an 18-year-old with no previous firearms experience to carry out his killing spree.

Catastrophic errors started before the shooting, with Salvador Ramos, who had never even fired a gun before, assembling a deadly arsenal of rifles, accessories and ammunition without arousing any suspicion from the authorities or his family.

The school had what was deemed to be an “adequate” active shooter policy. Nevertheless, the doors were frequently propped open.

It was evidence of how the school failed to observe its own safety plan.

“Despite a culture of locked doors, there was a regrettable culture of non-compliance,” said Dustin Burrows, chairman of the investigative committee introducing the report.

“In fact all three exterior doors were unlocked that day.”

Despite 376 law enforcement officers – nearly double the size of the garrison that defended the Alamo – descending on the scene, they allowed Ramos Ramos to linger in and around the school for 77 minutes before neutralising him.

Social media photos of the Texas shooter, Salvador Ramos

By then Ramos was able to unleash a deadly fusillade of more than 100 bullets from his military-style AR-15 rifle, killing 19 pupils and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

The report, which was obtained by the Texas Tribune, accuses the officers of retreating rather than confronting the gunman.

“They failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety,” the report notes.

The response was condemned as lackadaisical, and the authorities were devoid of clear leadership and even the basic communications needed to take out Ramos.

Mr Burrows added that standards were set for how the police should deal with an active shooter.

“That day several officers in the hallway or in that building knew – or should have known – that there was dying in that classroom and they should have done more,” he said.

“Try the door handles, try to go in the windows. Try to distract him. Try to do something to address the situation.”

Blame spread widely

In the past, much of the criticism had been directed at school police chief Peter Arredondo, whose officers were the first to arrive on the scene.

But the report cast the blame far wider, given that the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers were drawn from other agencies, including the border and state police.

“These local officials were not the only ones expected to supply the leadership needed during this tragedy,” the report adds.

“Hundreds of responders from numerous law enforcement agencies — many of whom were better trained and better equipped than the school district police — quickly arrived on the scene.”