Systemic change, support required to revive N.B. health-care system, says medical community

·5 min read
Following a death in a New Brunswick emergency room, the premier made an announcement that included transferring the health minister and firing the Horizon Health CEO. (Google Maps - image credit)
Following a death in a New Brunswick emergency room, the premier made an announcement that included transferring the health minister and firing the Horizon Health CEO. (Google Maps - image credit)

Sarah Ecker, a Fredericton registered nurse, listened in to Premier Blaine Higgs's press conference on Friday. She had mixed feelings, but grew increasingly disappointed as it went on.

Following a death in a New Brunswick emergency room, Higgs announced he had dissolved the boards of Vitalité Health Network and Horizon Health Network, the health minister would swap positions with the social development minister and the Horizon Health CEO had been fired.

Ecker was happy to see Dorothy Shephard removed as health minister, but was surprised to hear that Dr. John Dornan, CEO of Horizon, was fired.

Shane Magee/CBC
Shane Magee/CBC

Higgs bypassed any sort of accountability, said Ecker. She said there's a personnel crisis in New Brunswick and the short-staffing problem won't be solved by shuffling management.

"[Higgs] mentioned people getting their vitals done in the ER while they're waiting, yes, that is an awesome intervention that should be done, but if you've got four nurses working in ER and people come in with a big emergency, like, something has to give," she said.

"There's only so many people. You can only do so much."

She said adding new policies and procedures will just add more stress to the front line.

Nurses' voices are not being heard, said Ecker. She hopes front-line staff are given opportunities to share their opinions and that the government recognizes the need for more staff.

"I really think they need to work on the morale," said Ecker. "It's like one of those cyclical problems where you need more staff to bring up morale, but you need better morale to encourage more staff."

COVID-19 reveals system flaws

Higgs said during the press conference that he was "appalled" by the death in an ER waiting room. Ecker said it's not a new problem and there was some accountability attached because this situation made the news.

Ecker said the health-care system is on "thin ice."

"COVID just shone a flashlight on an issue that was in the dark and it's just bringing all of those cracks to light now," she said. "It might be the straw that breaks the camel's back."

Ecker said Horizon staff received a notice earlier in the week asking staff to wear masks in public and lead by example. She thinks Dornan saw that having a healthy staff would make an immediate impact for the good of the health-care system.

Dissolving of boards

Ecker called dissolving the health authority boards a "unilateral power grab."

She said she thinks any voice that represented a larger group of people is gone.

Norma McGraw, a former Vitalité Health Network board member, said she wasn't overly surprised with the decision.

CBC
CBC

"It was expected that something [would] happen and Higgs [would] eventually act on those pressures coming to him to improve the health-care system," she said.

She said she didn't hear about the decision to dissolve the boards until the announcement was already made.

Johanne Lise Landry, spokesperson for Vitalité Health Network, confirmed in an email Friday that the health network did not receive any correspondence about its board being revoked.

McGraw said she would like to know what the board did that didn't meet the premier's standard.

She said Vitalité should have self-governance of its health network. She said removing the board to replace it with a single appointed trustee will diminish the influence the community has on Vitalité Health Network.

But she said she hopes that the appointed trustee will be able to make change.

"Everybody wants the system to improve and if that is what it takes to get the result, well, I wish Mr. Higgs the best," said McGraw.

What's next?

Paula Doucet, president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union, said she was called to a brief meeting at 2:15 p.m. on Friday where she learned of the announcement.

She was surprised that the health authority boards were going to be put in a trusteeship and was disappointed by Dornan's removal.

Ed Hunter/CBC
Ed Hunter/CBC

"I felt that he really understood the issues on the front line and the issues that nurses were raising," she said.

But she said systemic changes need to happen so front-line staff can feel supported.

"We were in a shortage pre-pandemic and then, you know, two and a half years, almost three years into this pandemic, the staff, retired nurses, health-care providers, you know, all our allied health-care workers, they're exhausted."

She said the decisions announced Friday are a start. But she plans to reach out to the new minister of health, Bruce Fitch, the premier and others to figure out where to go next.

Ed Hunter
Ed Hunter

The New Brunswick Medical Society released a statement yesterday supporting the government's change in leadership. The statement said the society looks forward to meeting with the minister of health to discuss how the government will address the priorities laid out in the provincial health plan.

The statement also thanks Dornan for his service as Horizon CEO, stating "he did an admirable job guiding Horizon under incredibly challenging circumstances."

Ecker said it feels like Higgs isn't looking at the root cause.

"It's not going to be fixed by just shuffling the deck. We really need purposeful, intentional, meaningful change, not just more bureaucracy," she said.

"I know [Higgs] spoke a lot about removing barriers and bureaucracy yesterday. But I have a feeling that the emperor just has a new pair of clothes."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Body of Boy, 13, Who Died from Dehydration in Texas Migrant Truck Tragedy Returned to Guatemala

    Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac and his cousin had left the country 15 days prior to the incident to live with his father in Houston

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Dowtin comes up clutch, Wilson breaks out vs. Jazz

    Amit Mann discusses Jeff Dowtin making a case for a roster spot, DJ Wilson breaking out after a quiet Summer League and Christian Koloko intimidating at the rim and finding patience on offence. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Raptors content.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Canada's Charles (Air) Jourdain loses majority decision on UFC Fight Night card

    ELMONT, N.Y. — Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain lost a majority decision to (Hurricane) Shane Burgos on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28 for Burgos with a 28-28 tie. Jourdain (13-5-1) finished with a flourish in the third round and connected with more significant strikes throughout (113-42 according to UFC Stats). But Burgos (15-3-0) took him down twice, attempted three submissions and had more than six minutes control time. All three judges gave Jo

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.