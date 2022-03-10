Systemair AB Interim Report Q3 2021/22

Systemair AB

Press Release, March 10, 2022

Third quarter November 2021 – January 2022

Net sales increased by 13.7 percent to SEK 2,278 million (2,004).

Organic growth was +11.8 percent (+1.5).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 131 million (108).

The operating margin was 5.8 percent (5.4).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 95 million (71).

Earnings per share totalled SEK 0.47 (0.33).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 27 million (245).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

“We are satisfied with continued good organic growth of 11.8 percent given the prevailing component deficiencies and high sickness absence due to Omicron. Despite this, the gross margin fell only slightly in the quarter to 33.3 percent (33.6). Operating profit increased to SEK 131 million (108) and the operating margin improved to 5.8 percent (5.4).”

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 (CET) on March 10, 2022.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 54 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year and today employs approximately 6,600 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Large Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Story continues

Attachment



