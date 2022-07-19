Sysco’s Commitment to Hiring Veterans Featured on Military Makeover: Operation Career on Lifetime Television

·4 min read
HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, will appear on Military Makeover: Operation Career airing on Lifetime Television on Friday, July 22 and Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Hosted by Montel Williams, the show features military veterans that have transitioned into civilian life and profiles companies offering outstanding employment opportunities.

The episode will feature transportation supervisors Tim Jackson, a U.S. Army veteran from Sysco’s Central Illinois site and Eric Young, a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran from Sysco’s Ventura site.

Marie Robinson, Sysco’s executive vice president, chief supply chain officer and a Desert Storm and Desert Shield U.S. Army veteran will also be featured in the episode.

“At Sysco, we know that investing in veterans is simply good business,” said Robinson. “Military organizations have strong cultures and shared values, emphasize teamwork, build trust among members, and understand the importance of people and relationships to mission success. These qualities, along with the fundamental skillsets the military instills in its members — honor, courage, discipline, and service to others — make veterans uniquely strong job candidates not just at Sysco but in every type of business.”

Sysco employs dedicated resources focused on military recruiting who are experts at matching veterans’ skills and experience to the right opportunities at Sysco. The company also partners with military recruiting organizations RecruitMilitary and Orion that support veterans transitioning into civilian careers.

The Veteran’s Outreach Associate Resource Group (ARG) at Sysco creates and supports programs to recruit, retain and develop U.S. military veteran talent from a broad range of backgrounds in all areas of Sysco’s business.

For more information visit sysco.com.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Operation Career
Transitioning out of the military back to civilian life brings a variety of challenges. Military Makeover’s Special Edition: “Operation Career” is traveling the country capturing stories of military veterans who are transitioning out of the military and back to civilian life. Join us as we profile the caring organizations offering educational and employment opportunities to these veterans to ensure a successful transition.

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea.

About BrandStar: We’re matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

For more information contact:

Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
Mutschler.Shannon@corp.sysco.com
T 281-584-4059


