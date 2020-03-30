-- 250,000 meals donated to those in need over four weeks --

TORONTO , March 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Sysco Canada , the country's largest foodservice company, today announced it has launched Foodies Unite, a new initiative to help heal the food industry in Canada . This program represents the Company's commitment to leverage its supply chain to provide services to the retail grocery sector, help its restaurant customers adapt to the current rapidly evolving environment, and provide meals to those most in need.

Sysco Canada launches Foodies Unite, to help heal the food industry during this difficult time (CNW Group/Sysco Canada)

Prior to the impact of social distancing orders implemented as a result of the spread of COVID-19, for many Canadians, up to half of their meals were being consumed outside the home through the foodservice industry like restaurants, pubs, meal kits, hotels, education and sports facilities.

Today, many more families are eating at home more frequently and a surge of consumer demand has overwhelmed the retail supply chain's ability to keep store shelves stocked. As a result, Sysco is leveraging its supply chain to support the retail grocery sector with logistics services and much needed product, both in Canada and across its global operations.

"As an essential service, it's time for us to step out from behind the scenes so we can all step up for Canada. Even while we all focus on practicing proper social distancing, we believe Canadians can unite to heal the foodservice industry and bring us all back together, stronger than ever." says Randy White , President of Sysco Canada .

Sysco is committed to helping its customers through this time of uncertainty and has developed a wide range of tools and resources, available online. These resources include industry insights, how to develop a takeout/delivery platform, and social media best practices, among many others. These resources will be continually updated to respond to changing conditions on the ground.

Sysco has also partnered with food relief organizations such as Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest and Breakfast Clubs of Canada to help make food available to the populations that are in need through the Food Rescue program. As a result, the Company will donate 250,000 meals to support these food relief organizations.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019 , the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco's 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

About Sysco Canada

For more information, please visit: www.sysco.ca

To learn more about the program visit: www.foodiesunite.ca

