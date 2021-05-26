Syrians vote in election certain to give Assad new mandate

·5 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Thousands of Syrians in government-held areas of the war-torn country headed to polling stations early Wednesday to vote in a presidential election set to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term.

The vote is the second presidential election since the country's conflict began 10 years ago and has been dismissed as a sham by the opposition and Western countries, including the United States.

“The Assad regime’s so-called presidential election is neither free nor fair,” U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a Twitter post Wednesday. “The U.S. joins France, Germany, Italy, and the UK in calling for the rejection of the regime’s attempts to regain legitimacy without respecting the Syrian people’s human rights and freedoms.”

Two other candidates are running for the country's top post, which has been held by members of the Assad family for five decades.

They are little known figures, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie. But competition with Assad is largely seen as symbolic in a country where elections are .

Starting at 7 a.m., thousands began arriving at polling stations in Damascus, thronging streets festooned with giant posters of Assad and banners praising his rule. Most were not wearing masks, despite a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“We choose the future. We choose Bashar Assad,” read one of thousands of banners raised in the capital Damascus.

“I am here to vote because it is a national duty to choose a president who will lead us in the coming period,” said civil servant Muhannad Helou, 38, who said he voted for Assad.

On Wednesday morning, Assad cast his ballot in the Damascus suburb of Douma. The area was one of the main rebel strongholds in the country until it was retaken by government forces in 2018. It was the scene of an alleged poison gas attack in April 2018 that triggered strikes by the U.S., Britain and France.

No vote will be held in northeast Syria, which is controlled by U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters, or in the northwestern province of Idlib that is the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

Still, in some parts of government-held areas, including the southern provinces of Daraa and Sweida, many have rejected the vote calling it “illegitimate.”

The Syrian Democratic Council that runs daily affairs in northeast Syria said in a statement it will not take part in the vote “before political solutions in accordance with U.N. Security Council resolutions, release of detainees, return of displaced and putting the basis for a political structure far away from tyranny.”

“Syria’s presidential election is not expected to be free, fair, or legitimate,” said Edward Denhert, Middle Eastern research analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit. In a note, he said the sham election will stir renewed condemnation from the U.S. and some EU nations, deepening the rift between Syria and the West.

“Consequently, Mr Assad’s regime will be forced to pivot further towards its Russian and Iranian backers, and increasingly towards China,” Denhert said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous traveled to Sweida along with a dozen Cabinet ministers in the first such visit in years to meet local officials. There has reportedly been widespread anger against the vote and overspending on pro-Assad campaigns in the city at a time when much of the region’s population lives in poverty.

The vote this year comes as Syria’s economy is in free fall as a result of Western sanctions, government corruption and infighting, the coronavirus and the financial crisis in Lebanon, Syria’s main link with the outside world.

Some of the voters waiting at polling stations were putting on face masks. Over the past three months, intensive care units in public hospitals in Damascus reached full capacity due to a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, leading doctors to transfer patients to hospitals in other provinces. In March, Assad and his wife, Asma, tested positive for the virus.

The Biden administration has said it will not recognize the result of the Syrian election unless the voting is free, fair, supervised by the United Nation and represents all of Syrian society.

"We are not involved in these elections ... in any way, and we, of course, have no mandate to be," U.N. secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the United Nations on Tuesday.

“We are, of course, aware that the elections are taking place. It’s important to remind you in answering the question that ... these are being called under the auspices of the current constitution and not part of the political process that was established under resolution 2254."

Syria’s Interior Minister Mohammad Rahmoun said 12,102 polling stations were set up in all the Syrian governorates. He said there are more than 18 million eligible voters in Syria and abroad. Syrians living abroad voted last week.

Syria had a population of 23 million before the conflict broke out a decade ago. The fighting has left nearly half a million dead and half the country’s population displaced, more than 5 million of them refugees outside Syria.

The civil war broke out in 2011 when Arab Spring-inspired protests against Assad family rule turned into an armed insurgency in response to a brutal military crackdown.

Assad has been in power since 2000 when he took over from his father, Hafez, who ruled before that for 30 years. Despite the war, which seemed at one point to threaten his rule, Assad remained in power supported by regional powerhouse Iran and Russia, which sent in military advisers and air power to push back the armed opposition.

Fifty-one persons, including seven women, applied to run for president but earlier this month, Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court accepted only three applications.

Syria began a multicandidate vote in 2014 when Assad won nearly 90% of the vote. Before that, Syria held referendums in which Assad and his late father got landslide support.

___

Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed reporting.

Albert Aji, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Campbell's first playoff goose egg has Leafs 1 win away from series win

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves to record his first post-season shutout and Alex Galchenyuk tallied three points as the Maple Leafs beat the Canadiens to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

  • Ron MacLean sparks controversy with odd joke during Leafs-Habs game

    “You have a photo of a guy with his tarp off, you’re definitely positive for something,” MacLean quipped during Sportsnet's Leafs-Habs broadcast.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Jordan Staal heroic again in Canes' OT win over the Preds

    Jordan Staal buried a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Hurricanes a come-from-behind win and a 3-2 series lead over the Predators on Tuesday night.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Prized prospect Alek Manoah set to make first Blue Jays start

    Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his major-league debut on Wednesday night when he starts for Toronto against the New York Yankees.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Andrew Wiggins commits to Team Canada this summer

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins announced his commitment to Team Canada on Monday.

  • Julius Randle wins Most Improved Player after leading Knicks to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • McDermott 'concerned' Bills won't reach NFL vaccination threshold

    McDermott has been vaccinated, but not enough Bills players have followed his lead.

  • Bryson DeChambeau fuels Koepka beef with weird workout video

    Can we please see these guys paired at the U.S. Open next month?

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Joe Burrow throws during OTAs just six months after tearing ACL, MCL

    Joe Burrow took another huge step in his recovery from knee surgery.

  • Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac fractures hand while 'aggressively' taking his shirt off

    Baseball players and stupid injuries. Name a more iconic duo.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • The legend of Luka Doncic grows with a masterful demolition of the Clippers

    Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolishing of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Former Celtics star Kyrie Irving hopes not to hear 'subtle racism' from Boston crowd

    When his Brooklyn Nets travel to Boston for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night, Kyrie Irving will make his first appearance in front of the TD Garden faithful since his controversial exit from the Celtics.

  • Doncic and Mavs beat Clippers 127-121, take 2-0 series lead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 39 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 and the Dallas Mavericks again outshot the NBA’s best 3-point team in a 127-121 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and Maxi Kleber had 13. Hardaway hit a playoff career-high six 3-pointers and Doncic had five as Dallas was 18 of 34 from long-range. The Mavs made 17 3-pointers in winning Game 1 on Saturday. The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who scored 30 of his 41 in the first half. Paul George had 28 points and 12 rebounds. Game 3 is Friday in Dallas. The Clippers threw just about every body they had at Doncic in an effort to slow the player that burned them with a triple-double in Game 1. But once again, the All-Star got plenty of help from his supporting cast. The Clippers, who led the league with 41% 3-point shooting, went 13 of 33 from long range. They regained their touch in the fourth, when they made five and twice cut their deficit to four points, but Josh Richardson made four straight free throws over the final 21 seconds to preserve the victory. George was just 1 of 7 from long range. The Clippers made 11 3-pointers in Game 1. Dallas led by 13 in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Porzingis. The Clippers cut their deficit to 114-109 on two 3-pointers by Marcus Morris, sandwiched around George's dunk. But Morris soon fouled out. Doncic scored on consecutive drives and Porzingis dunked with George chasing him for a 120-111 lead. Leonard made his fourth 3-pointer and Terance Mann scored to draw the Clippers within four, but Hardaway hit from long range. The Mavs dominated the third, outscoring the Clippers 30-19 to take a 101-92 lead into the fourth. They made five 3-pointers, with Hardaway hitting one to open the quarter and Doncic hitting one to end it. In between, the Clippers missed shots, including George's miss on a wide-open dunk. George and Morris picked up their third fouls. Just like in Game 1, the Mavs got off to a strong start. They led by nine on their way to hitting five 3-pointers in the first, when they made 15 of 24 shots. Leonard carried the Clippers in the first half with 30 points, the most he's scored in either half of a postseason game. The teams were tied nine times in the second quarter, with Rajon Rondo's basket giving the Clippers a 73-71 lead at halftime. TIP-INS Mavericks: Doncic's 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Game 1 made him the first player in NBA history with three triple-doubles in his first seven career playoff games. Clippers: Leonard's 18 points in the first were his most in a quarter in the postseason. ... Their 73 points was the second-most scored in the first half of a postseason game in franchise history. ... Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a Texas native, talked with Hall of Famer Jerry West at halftime. Doncic ran over to trade greetings with Mahomes as the crowd heckled him. PORZINGIS FINED Porzingis was fined $50,000 for violating the league's COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses. It said he was at a club Sunday, a day after the Mavericks' 113-103 win in Game 1. The NBA said the violation by Porzingis didn’t create risks related to the spread of the virus and a quarantine wasn’t necessary. The rule bars players from entering nightclubs regardless of their vaccination status. Coach Rick Carlisle said the matter was addressed internally. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press