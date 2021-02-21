Syrian pound sinks to record low on foreign currency crunch
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Syrian pound sank to a newrecord low on Sunday with a scramble for dollars in a countryhit by sanctions and facing a severe foreign currency crunch,dealers and bankers said.
Traders said it cost as much as 3,450 Syrian pounds to buy 1dollar on the street on Sunday, more than 18% lower than the endof last month.
Its last freefall was last summer when it hit thepsychological barrier of 3,000 to the dollar over fears tougherU.S. sanctions would worsen the country’s dire economic plight.Syria has seen years of Western sanctions and a devastatingcivil war.
One leading Damascus-based licensed exchange dealer saidthe dollar had been rising with demand that far exceeded supplyafter months of relative stability in the 2,500 range.
"There is a lot of demand on dollars but hard currency isnot available," one dealer in the city of Aleppo said.
The pound had traded at 47 to the dollar before protestsagainst President Bashar al-Assad’s authoritarian rule eruptedin March 2011, unrest that led to war.
Also squeezing the inflow of dollars has been a financialcrisis in neighboring Lebanon where billions of dollars held bySyrian businessmen were frozen by its hard-hit banks,businessmen and bankers say.
Lebanon's financial sector has for decades been a safe havenfor leading Syrian businessmen and also firms associated withthe government who used some of its banks to circumventsanctions to import raw materials.
The country has been forced to reduce subsidies on fuel andconserve foreign currency for essential imports, businessmensay.
The collapse of the currency has driven up inflation asSyrians struggle to afford food, power and other basics.
Bankers say although the central bank vowed last week tointervene to prop up the collapsing currency, it is reluctant tosupport the currency in order to protect its scarce remainingforeign reserves. They were estimated at $17 billion before the10-year conflict began.(Reporting by Suleiman Al-KhalidiEditing by Frances Kerry)