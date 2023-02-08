Syrian family in Yellowknife fears for uncle, family members hit by earthquake

Diya Alhajjy, 20, came to Yellowknife in 2016. He got some sad news from family members in Turkey and Syria recently. (Marc Winkler/CBC - image credit)

Diya Alhajjy moved to Yellowknife with his family in 2016 as a young teenager fleeing Syria's civil war.

This Monday, he and his family got some sad news about family members back home.

"There were around four aunties," he told CBC News Tuesday. "My family, and they were just, like, all gone."

An earthquake struck Turkey and Syria around 4 a.m. Monday — the world's deadliest in over a decade. Alhajjy said people were at first confused, thinking it might be an attack related to the civil war. It dawned slowly that a natural disaster had struck a region already devastated by years of fighting and displacement.

Diya, 20, spoke to CBC at the Shawarma House restaurant his dad opened with two partners in late 2021.

Alhajjy said they're still waiting for news from his uncle, his dad's brother, who had been living in Turkey with his wife and two of his children after fleeing Syria's civil war.

"Last thing we know about him is he just shared his location," Alhajjy said. "That was the last thing I heard from him."

'They were not ready for it'

Alhajjy said he has a large family, which has been spread far and wide — into Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, as well as Syria — by the civil war.

He said his mother, who came to Canada with him, her husband and four other children, lost two aunts of her own, whom she hadn't seen in nearly 12 years.

Alhajjy's grandfather, who remained in Syria, survived the quake but lost his house.

"A lot of stuff happened in, like, this 24 hours," Alhajjy said.

Alhajjy said the earthquake came at a time when things had been quiet in the region, and people were embracing a tentative peace. "They were not ready for it," he said of the quake.

He also said it's been hard for his parents, who feel far from home with no way to help.

"You cannot really do nothing except, like, pray for them, especially here in Canada. You cannot reach out for them, you cannot go there to visit them."

The federal government has said it will match donations to the Canadian Red Cross's Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria Appeal up to $10 million.

The announcement followed the federal government's separate pledge of $10 million in aid for earthquake relief efforts.