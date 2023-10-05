Syria war: Drone attack on military academy kills 100, monitor says

A graphic video posted online showed the aftermath of the drone attack at the military academy

A drone attack on a Syrian military academy in Homs has killed more than 100 people, a monitoring group says.

Ten civilians were among those who died when drones carrying explosives targeted a graduation ceremony attended by cadets' families, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The army blamed "terrorist groups backed by known international forces".

There was no immediate claim from the rebels and jihadists battling the government in the country's civil war.

The drone attack is believed to have been launched from opposition-held areas north-west of Homs.

Later, first responders from the White Helmets reported that five civilians had been killed in intense government artillery and missile strikes on several cities, towns and villages in the opposition stronghold of Idlib province.

Syria's state news agency, Sana, quoted a statement from the General Command of the Armed Forces as saying that several drones carrying explosives targeted the Homs military academy just after the afternoon graduation ceremony had ended.

"The aggression resulted in the death of several civilians and military personnel [and] in addition the injury of dozens of the invited families, as well as several participating students," it added, without giving any figures.

The statement said the armed forces "considers this act an unprecedented criminal one, and affirms that it will respond with full force and determination to these terrorist groups wherever they are".

A man who had earlier helped set up decorations at the site said: "After the ceremony, people went down to the courtyard and the explosives hit. We don't know where it came from, and corpses littered the ground."

A graphic video of the aftermath of the attack showed dozens of casualties and their relatives screaming for help inside a large, walled parade ground. Gunfire can also be heard in the background.

Map of Syria showing Homs and Idlib

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based monitoring group that has a network of sources on the ground, said most of those killed were cadets and that a child and four women were among the civilian fatalities.

Another 125 people were injured, many of them seriously, it added.

The SOHR also reported that Syria's defence minister attended the graduation ceremony but left minutes before the attack.

A security source in a regional alliance backing the government told Reuters that at least 66 people were killed.

In a separate development in Syria on Thursday, at least 10 people were reportedly killed in Turkish drone strikes in a Kurdish-controlled region of north-eastern Syria that were prompted by a bomb attack in Ankara claimed by Kurdish militants.

The SOHR said 17 sites were targeted, including facilities affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed, Kurdish-led militia alliance, as well as a power station in Qamishli, a water station near Hassakeh and an oil field.

The US military also shot down an armed Turkish drone that was operating near its troops in Syria, a US official told Reuters.

More than half a million people have been killed by the civil war that erupted after President Bashar al-Assad cracked down violently on peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations in 2011.

Some 6.8 million people are internally displaced, while another 6 million are refugees or asylum-seekers abroad.