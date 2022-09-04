Syracuse's new-look offense vanquishes Louisville, 31-7

JOHN KEKIS
·4 min read

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Tucker rushed for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a 55-yard catch-and-run, and quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for two scores and ran for another as Syracuse beat Louisville 31-7 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Louisville had won the past three meetings in the series — all at Cardinal Stadium, —averaging 42.3 points, and was 7-1 against the Orange since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014.

The script was flipped in this one as Syracuse built an early 17-7 lead behind a new-look offense, and the Orange defense never let Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham get rolling. He was intercepted twice in the third quarter and lost a fumble early in the fourth, and the Orange converted two of the turnovers into touchdowns. Last year, he accounted for six touchdowns against Syracuse in the first half of a 41-3 victory.

Shrader finished 18 of 25 for 237 yards passing and gained 95 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Cunningham finished 16 of 22 for 152 yards passing, rushed for 34 yards on 13 carries, and was sacked three times.

Syracuse finished 5-7 last year and closed the season with three straight lopsided losses to miss the postseason. That led to an overhaul of the staff. The architects of Virginia’s potent offense — offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck — were hired in the offseason to jumpstart the offense and their imprint showed up right away in this one.

Shrader completed 7 of 8 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter — the biggest play the 55-yard catch-and-run by Tucker down the right side for a 10-0 lead after Andre Szmyt had given Syracuse an early lead with a 31-yard field goal.

The Cardinals got untracked briefly late in the period on a 36-yard touchdown run by Tiyon Evans, a transfer from Tennessee, but the Orange came right back. Shrader gained 24 yards on a third-and-14 play and another run netted 10 yards. He then hit Devaughn Cooper over the middle for 15 more to set up Tucker's 4-yard touchdown run.

Louisville then stunned the Orange with a little razzle-dazzle as wide receiver Braden Smith took a handoff and hit Tyler Hudson for 45 yards to the Syracuse 4. But Cunningham was stopped twice on runs and the Orange took over on downs at their own 2.

Cunningham's 45-yard pass to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce put the Cardinals in Syracuse territory late in the third quarter, but Orange cornerback Garrett Williams intercepted Cunningham's pass at the back of the end zone to end the threat.

The Orange defense struck again on Louisville's next possession, with linebacker Derek McDonald picking off a Cunningham pass over the middle and returning it 30 yards to set up Shraders 8-yard TD pass to Courtney Jackson.

Orange defensive lineman Steve Linton forced a Cunningham fumble in the fourth and Shrader scored on a 6-yard run midway through the period for a 31-7 lead.

Syracuse fullback Chris Elmore, who returned for his sixth year, was injured in the first quarter and helped off the field. He did not return.

TARGETING CALLED

Louisville offensive tackle Renato Brown was ejected for targeting Syracuse linebacker Stefon Thompson in the second quarter.

PENALTIES GALORE

Syracuse was called for five false starts in the first half and had 18 penalties for 107 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: Coach Scott Satterfield was optimistic coming into the season with 17 starters back, including 10 from a defense that registered 33 sacks and intercepted 10 passes last season. The Cardinals sacked Shrader twice but registered zero turnovers. Cunningham played a huge role on offense last year, throwing for 2,841 of his 3,872 yards from scrimmage and rushing for 20 of his 39 touchdowns. He has to recapture that magic touch.

Syracuse: Louisville was the only team to hold the Orange without a touchdown last season and this win was an important start to the season. It's something the team can build on with a road game looming and four straight home games after that.

UP NEXT

Louisville plays a non-conference game at UCF on Friday night.

Syracuse is at Connecticut on Saturday night.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Lions acquire veteran quarterback Adams from Montreal Alouettes

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick. Adams fills a need for B.C. (8-2). Last week, starter Nathan Rourke had foot surgery and backup Michael O'Connor was injured in last week's 23-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions return to action Sept. 9 visiting Montreal. “Getting a player of Vernon's calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to

  • Serena Williams falls at U.S. Open to Tomljanović in likely final match

    Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn't possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphon

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Canada African Cup of Nations soccer league hosts 1st-ever awards gala to celebrate youth players

    Canada's African Cup of Nations hosted its first-ever youth awards gala Thursday night to celebrate the league's successes since its Manitoba-based inception in 2019. The soccer league's teams and coaches gathered at the Caboto Centre for a night of food, music, and awards. "[It's] to celebrate young people, their achievements in the community. They put in a lot of hours practising, playing as well," organizer Samuel Muyisa said. Originally called the Manitoba African Cup of Nations, the non-pro

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games