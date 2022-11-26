Syracuse's Judah Mintz ejected after slapping Bryant guard in the face, sparking wild altercation

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
Judah Mintz of the Syracuse Orange
Four players and three assistant coaches were ejected after Syracuse's Judah Mintz and Bryant's Doug Edert got into it early on Saturday afternoon. (saiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Things got heated quickly on Saturday afternoon in Syracuse.

There was a slew of ejections in the first half of the Orange’s game against Bryant on Saturday after a pair of slaps led to a bench-clearing altercation on the floor of the JMA Wireless Dome.

Just after the midway point of the first half, Syracuse guard Judah Mintz drew a foul in the lane. As he started walking up toward the free throw line, he slapped Bryant guard Doug Edert on the face.

Edert quickly retaliated, and came from behind to slap Mintz back on his face before running off. That sparked a larger altercation that led to both teams running out onto the floor.

Both Mintz and Edert were ejected, as were Bryant players Kvonn Cramer and Tyler Brelsford. Syracuse assistant coaches Adrian Autry, Allen Griffin and director of operations Pete Corasaniti were ejected, too.

Bryant held a 40-29 lead at halftime.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

