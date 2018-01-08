Syracuse struggling as Orange hit the road

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Syracuse's Frank Howard was blunt in his assessment of the Orange's two-game skid in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

''We've got to make a decision as a team,'' the junior guard said. ''We got comfortable and you can just see that in our play. We're not going after the ball. We don't have that chip on our shoulder. We're going to lose if we play like that.''

Syracuse (12-4, 1-2 ACC) played that way on Saturday against Notre Dame and lost 51-49 , the Orange's second setback at home this season. The Irish's winning basket, a putback by Rex Pflueger after a turnover by Tyus Battle, came with 2.6 seconds left. Battle raced back down the court and foiled a layup attempt by T.J. Gibbs at the other end, but he had no help, with Howard and freshman Marek Dolezaj trotting slowly behind the play and watching the winning basket go in.

Coach Jim Boeheim said Monday it wasn't a lack of hustle.

''Two of our guys made a horrendous mistake. Neither guy had an explanation,'' Boeheim said. ''It wasn't effort. I think he (Dolezaj) and Frank just thought, the game's over. Obviously, it wasn't. That's the only explanation I can have for it. They completely lost their mind in terms of the clock.

''If they both hustled down there, it would have been no basket.''

Syracuse's slide includes a loss last week at Wake Forest , and both setbacks were similar. Syracuse was outrebounded in each, the only times that's happened this season, and the Orange couldn't take advantage of injuries to both opponents.

The Demon Deacons played most of the game without leading scorer Keyshawn Woods, who was averaging 15.7 points but left in the first half with a knee injury. Notre Dame was without its top two scorers - Bonzie Colson is out eight weeks with a broken foot and guard Matt Farrell missed with a badly sprained ankle.