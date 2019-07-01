Syracuse senior, WNBA prospect Tiana Mangakahia has breast cancer

Tiana Mangakahia announced on Monday that she has breast cancer. (Getty)

Syracuse senior Tiana Mangakahia announced on Monday that she has breast cancer.

The 24-year-old basketball player announced the news in a statement released on Syracuse’s website Monday:

“Just over a month ago, I found a lump on my left breast so I went to the health center and got it checked out. Throughout the following weeks, things have progressed quickly. I've undergone various tests and got a biopsy on Friday, June 14.



On Tuesday, June 18, I got the results back and it was a day I will never forget.



On this day, I was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer (Grade 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma). As of right now I am starting chemotherapy on Friday and will have to undergo surgery after treatment.”

Mangakahia opted not to declare for WNBA

A two-time All-ACC player, Mangakahia averaged 16.9 points and 8.4 assists last season as Syracuse finished 25-9 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

A WNBA prospect, Mangakahia opted to return to the Orange rather than declare for the draft this season.

Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman delivered a message of support on Twitter on Monday.

“I know this will be tough, but I will get through it,” Mangakahia wrote in her statement. “This is just the beginning for me and I will come out stronger. I have much more to accomplish and I hope to inspire others to overcome their own adversity just like I know I will.”

