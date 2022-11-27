Syracuse scores 26 straight, snaps 5-game skid, beats BC

  • Boston College Zay Flowers (4) and Jaelen Gill (1) celbrate Flowers' touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    1/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Boston College Zay Flowers (4) and Jaelen Gill (1) celbrate Flowers' touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Syracuse linebacker Anwar Sparrow celebrates after recovering a fumble by Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    2/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Syracuse linebacker Anwar Sparrow celebrates after recovering a fumble by Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Syracuse's Oronde Gadsen, second from left, reacts after his touchdown catch in the end zone was overturned due to an offensive line penalty during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    3/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Syracuse's Oronde Gadsen, second from left, reacts after his touchdown catch in the end zone was overturned due to an offensive line penalty during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford and Matthew Bergeron (60) celbrate Alford's go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    4/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford and Matthew Bergeron (60) celbrate Alford's go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford runs for the go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    5/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford runs for the go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford hauls in a pass and runs for the go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    6/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford hauls in a pass and runs for the go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku sacks Sayracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    7/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku sacks Sayracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Syracuse's Justin Barron closes in on Boston College running back Pat Garwo for a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    8/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Syracuse's Justin Barron closes in on Boston College running back Pat Garwo for a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    9/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston College linebacker Kam Arnold falls over Syracuse running back Courtney Jackson on a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    10/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Boston College linebacker Kam Arnold falls over Syracuse running back Courtney Jackson on a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford, left, is chased down the sideline and tackled by Boston College's CJ Burton, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    11/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford, left, is chased down the sideline and tackled by Boston College's CJ Burton, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Syracuse's Sean Tucker (34) is pulled to the turf by the Boston College defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    12/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Syracuse's Sean Tucker (34) is pulled to the turf by the Boston College defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston College running back Alex Broome is tackled by Syracuse defenders, including Rob Hanna (19), during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    13/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Boston College running back Alex Broome is tackled by Syracuse defenders, including Rob Hanna (19), during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Syracuse's LeQuint Allen is tackled by Boston College's Vinny DePalma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    14/14

    Syracuse Boston College Football

    Syracuse's LeQuint Allen is tackled by Boston College's Vinny DePalma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston College Zay Flowers (4) and Jaelen Gill (1) celbrate Flowers' touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Syracuse linebacker Anwar Sparrow celebrates after recovering a fumble by Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Syracuse's Oronde Gadsen, second from left, reacts after his touchdown catch in the end zone was overturned due to an offensive line penalty during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford and Matthew Bergeron (60) celbrate Alford's go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford runs for the go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford hauls in a pass and runs for the go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku sacks Sayracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Syracuse's Justin Barron closes in on Boston College running back Pat Garwo for a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Boston College linebacker Kam Arnold falls over Syracuse running back Courtney Jackson on a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford, left, is chased down the sideline and tackled by Boston College's CJ Burton, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Syracuse's Sean Tucker (34) is pulled to the turf by the Boston College defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Boston College running back Alex Broome is tackled by Syracuse defenders, including Rob Hanna (19), during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Syracuse's LeQuint Allen is tackled by Boston College's Vinny DePalma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
JIMMY GOLEN
·4 min read

BOSTON (AP) — Syracuse hadn't won in more than a month and trailed by 11 in the regular-season finale. That's when the Orange snapped out of it and snapped a five-game skid.

“I think we just had enough,” said Devaughn Cooper, who caught seven passes for 80 yards the first of four unanswered touchdowns to help Syracuse beat Boston College 32-23 on Saturday night. “Five-game losing streak, that’s no fun at all. We needed this, it’s going to motivate us to go win a bowl game.”

Garrett Shrader completed 21 of 27 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and Syracuse scored 26 straight points to overcome a two-score, fourth-quarter deficit. Oronde Gadsden II caught six passes for 106 yards and Damien Alford caught four for 83 yards and the go-ahead score for the Orange (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Sean Tucker ran for 125 yards and two TDs to help Syracuse win its first game since Oct. 15, when it improved to 6-0 and No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25.

“Those five weeks ... it just shows you how tough this league is and how precious a win is,” said Syracuse coach Dino Babers, noting that the Eagles beat North Carolina State, which beat North Carolina, which is playing in the ACC title game.

“That game seems like it’s 5 hours to me, like two-and-a-half movies, drive-in theaters A and B,” he said. “It just seems like a lot of stuff happened.”

Emmett Morehead completed 29 for 38 passes for 252 yards for BC (3-9, 2-6), but he also fumbled twice. Zay Flowers caught eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 3,000 yards in his career and setting a school record with his 11th and 12th TD catch of the season.

BC took a 17-6 lead early in the fourth. But Shrader hit Cooper for for an 8-yard touchdown and then, after BC went five-and-out, Shrader needed just three plays and 50 seconds to go 73 yards, taking an 18-17 lead on a 58-yard strike to Alford with 7:05 to play.

BC’s next possession ended on a strip-sack by Steve Okechukwu at the Eagles 37, allowing the Orange to extend the lead to 25-17 on Tucker’s 5-yard TD run. BC turned the ball over on downs and Tucker broke free for a 29-yard score to make it 32-17.

"There was a moment when I think these guys did lose a little bit of faith, but we were able to rally back," Shrader said. “We’re a talented team and we knew that this year we underachieved in terms of our record and what we’re capable of.”

Morehead hit Flowers from 2 yards out to cut the Syracuse lead to 32-23, but the 2-point attempt failed.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse lost five straight after beating 15th-ranked North Carolina State and improving to No. 14 in the AP Top 25. They were all to winning teams – three of them ranked.

BC failed to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015.

ZAY DAY

Flowers broke the school’s single-season record with his 11th touchdown, and then also grabbed the BC all-time mark with his second — the 29th of his career. That surpassed Kelvin Martin, a favorite target of Doug Flutie in the 1984 Cotton Bowl season.

Flowers was already the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards, finishing with 3,056, and receptions, now with a total of 200. He is one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award for the top receiver in college football.

GOING BACKWARDS

Syracuse’s last possession of the first half began with Anwar Sparrow strip-sacking Morehead at the BC 20, but the Orange linebacker was flagged for excessive celebration. Shrader hit Gadsden II for an apparent touchdown, but it was negated because of a holding penalty.

On the next play Enrique Cruz was flagged and ejected for taking several swings at a BC player. There was more pushing and shoving at the end of the half until the officials separated the teams as they went to their locker rooms, and again at the end of the game when the Syracuse players tried to bring their flag to midfield.

“We’re not going to be doing that stuff. Once I figured out what was going on, I thought I handled it the way a dad would,” Babers said. “They didn’t do everything right and they weren’t always doing the smart things, but overall the effort was fabulous."

TAKEAWAYS

On Syracuse’s first two drives, BC came up with a strip-sack and a blocked punt – good for 10 points.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Awaits bowl invitation.

Boston College: End of season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Latest Stories

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley voted to US Soccer Hall

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley were elected Saturday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 6 along with Lauren Cheney Holiday. Donovan was picked on 46 of 48 ballots for 95.8% of the vote. Beasley appeared on 45 ballots (93.8%) and Cheney Holiday on 40 ballots (83.3%). The top two players in voting who are on at least half the ballots are elected along with any third-place finisher who appears on at least 75%. Lori Chalupny was fourth with 32

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Laval's Mital named Hec Crighton Trophy winner after impressive U Sports campaign

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval Rouge et Or receiver Kevin Mital was named the winner of the Hec Crighton Trophy as the most outstanding player in U Sports football at the annual Vanier Cup all-Canadian awards banquet on Thursday. Mital led the country in receptions (58) and receiving yards (751) in eight regular-season contests. His 12 touchdown receptions were a school record and tied the conference record held by Rob Harrod of Ottawa (1998) and Alexander Fox of Bishop’s (2013). The St-Hubert, Que., nati

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Suns have won three straight games and four of five. The Suns led 84-79 going into the fourth quarter. They pushed it to 94-85 by midway through the fourth, but the feisty Pistons scored the next eight points. Ayton's putback slam on Booker's missed layup gave

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves. “We had a really good effort today,” Tkachuk said. “Special teams came up big, PK was great tonight, and power play, you know, showed up when we neede