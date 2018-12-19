Syracuse recruit Cooper Dawson had one of the best signing ceremonies you'll ever see

Sam Cooper
Yahoo Sports
Syracuse signee Cooper Dawson had a heartwarming ceremony to announce his commitment. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Syracuse signee Cooper Dawson had a heartwarming ceremony to announce his commitment. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

College signing ceremonies can be pretty dramatic affairs, but Cooper Dawson, a Rivals three-star defensive end from Hanahan, South Carolina, took a different approach.

Like most recruits, Dawson had three hats — Clemson, Syracuse and UCF — in front of him, but he allowed his friend, Kingsley Feinman, to announce his choice for him. You’ve got to watch this video:

Dawson, who tore his ACL at a camp last summer, said that Feinman, who was born with cerebral palsy and is paraplegic, taught him that “the only disability is a bad attitude.”

“If he can come around every day with this big smile on, I can do it just the same,” he said.


From there, Dawson whispered his choice to Feinman and let his buddy tell the folks in attendance that he will play his college ball for Dino Babers at Syracuse. How cool is that?

“It’s awesome,” Babers told Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “I think he might have started [a new trend]. I think it was a humbling and gracious thing that he did. I imagine there’s going to be a lot more of that kind of stuff. It’s a special moment, it really is.”


The two are very close friends, as detailed here by Syracuse.com, so that made the moment even more special.



Because of the knee injury, Dawson was unable to play his senior season, but that didn’t stop him from bringing in a bunch of scholarship offers. In the end, Dawson chose the Orange and gave us one of the best signing ceremonies ever.

