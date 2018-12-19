Syracuse recruit Cooper Dawson had one of the best signing ceremonies you'll ever see

Syracuse signee Cooper Dawson had a heartwarming ceremony to announce his commitment. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

College signing ceremonies can be pretty dramatic affairs, but Cooper Dawson, a Rivals three-star defensive end from Hanahan, South Carolina, took a different approach.

Like most recruits, Dawson had three hats — Clemson, Syracuse and UCF — in front of him, but he allowed his friend, Kingsley Feinman, to announce his choice for him. You’ve got to watch this video:

This is one of the greatest signing days you will ever see. Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson picks Syracuse- but does it by first telling close friend Kingsley Feinman. Kingsley announces the decision- Dawson adds that Kingsley taught him the only disability is a bad attitude. @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/3OGJzJmlXg — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 19, 2018





Dawson, who tore his ACL at a camp last summer, said that Feinman, who was born with cerebral palsy and is paraplegic, taught him that “the only disability is a bad attitude.”

“If he can come around every day with this big smile on, I can do it just the same,” he said.

WATCH: As @hawksofhanahan DE @Cooper15Dawson spent the season recovering from a torn ACL, he struck up a friendship with Kingsley Feinman who suffers from cerebral palsey. Dawson wanted to let his friend break the news of where he'd be playing @Live5News pic.twitter.com/aUNRLjqJSH — Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) December 19, 2018





From there, Dawson whispered his choice to Feinman and let his buddy tell the folks in attendance that he will play his college ball for Dino Babers at Syracuse. How cool is that?

“It’s awesome,” Babers told Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “I think he might have started [a new trend]. I think it was a humbling and gracious thing that he did. I imagine there’s going to be a lot more of that kind of stuff. It’s a special moment, it really is.”

Congratulations to Cooper Dawson for signing his letter of intent to play football at Syracuse University! Congratulations and Go Hawks!@Cooper15Dawson @GanttRob @hawksofhanahan @MrCoachMorb pic.twitter.com/3SMHc5dFVs — GoHanahanHawks! (@HawksEyeViewHHS) December 19, 2018





The two are very close friends, as detailed here by Syracuse.com, so that made the moment even more special.





Kinglsey insisted we make him a Twitter, so hit him up with some follows and some love🤟🏼 @FeinmanKingsley pic.twitter.com/tAAiYbXw5z — Cooper Dawson (@Cooper15Dawson) June 12, 2018





Because of the knee injury, Dawson was unable to play his senior season, but that didn’t stop him from bringing in a bunch of scholarship offers. In the end, Dawson chose the Orange and gave us one of the best signing ceremonies ever.

