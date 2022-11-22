Syracuse needs OT to top Richmond, reach Empire final

NEW YORK (AP) Joseph Girard III scored a career high 31 points and Syracuse needed overtime to get past Richmond, 74-71 Monday night to advance to the championship game of the Empire Classic.

The Orange will play Tuesday night against the winner of the St. John's-Temple game.

Isaiah Bigelow hit a 3-pointer with 5:56 left in regulation to give Richmond a 62-57 lead, but it was the Spiders' last field goal in regulation, adding only a free throw by Tyler Burton with 52 seconds left to tie the game at 63. Richmond turned the ball over with five seconds left without getting off a shot and Syracuse got the ball under the basket but could not beat the buzzer with a layup.

Chris Bell and Judah Mintz hit jumpers a minute apart in overtime to give Syracuse a 72-68 lead with 1:03 left and Girard added two free throws with six seconds left before Jason Nelson hit a 3 for Richmond to set the final margin.

Girard hit 12 of 24 from the field, including 4 of 11 from distance, to lead the Orange (3-1). Mintz added 16 points with four assists and three steals and Jesse Edwards contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots.

Bigelow hit 3 of 9 from beyond the arc and led Richmond (2-3) with 17 points. Nelson added 14 points and six assists, Tyler Burton had 13 points and 15 assists and Jason Roche came off the bench to hit 4 of 8 from distance to add 12 points.

