Syracuse defender Kamal Miller on the verge of professional soccer dream

Centre back Kamal Miller was Syracuse University's best player in 2018, according to head coach Ian McIntyre.

High praise considering that Orange teammate Tajon Buchanan, a speedy forward, has been touted as possibly going first overall in Friday's MLS SuperDraft in Chicago.

Miller, a 21-year-old from Toronto, is also expected to attract interest at the draft.

"Kamal's a great example of a player that has matured, has improved as a player and a young man over four years," said McIntyre. "He was our captain this last year, led our team both on and off the field and was our best player this year. He was outstanding for us in the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference).

"I'm delighted that he'll have an opportunity to take his game to the next level."

Miller has been a constant with the Orange, starting 78 games during his four-year career, worked hard to get to get his grades up to where they needed to be to get into Syracuse.

"When I first started the recruiting process at Syracuse at about the start of 11th grade it wasn't looking too good ... From there I really put my head down and started to do a lot better in school," he said.

The work paid off and Miller came close to making the honour roll during his senior year at high school. Today he is two classes away from completing his degree in human development and family studies.

His mother Sauzette has been a huge influence on him. She worked more than one job to look after the family and help keep his soccer dream alive.

He wants to repay her.

"Seeing her struggle and to fight every day to provide for myself and my sister has really fuelled my passion and my drive to really try to get something out of this game so I can take care of her and do my best to make sure she lives the life she deserves — because she gave up a lot of opportunities just to make sure my sister and I could do whatever we wanted with our lives."

Part of the reason, Syracuse was so appealing was that it was close enough to Toronto for his mother to see him play.

Miller describes himself as being composed on the ball, technically sound, and athletic. He's also good at playing out of the back, having spent time at other positions.

He's a close friend of Maryland goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, a native of Pickering, Ont., who is also expected to go high in the draft.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press