Synthetic Zeolites Global Market is Projected to Reach $6 Billion by 2030: Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities

Global Market for Synthetic Zeolites

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Zeolites: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Synthetic Zeolites estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Zeolite A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Type Y segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Synthetic Zeolites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$872.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured) -

Albemarle Corporation

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

Clariant AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Huiying Chemical Industry (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

KNT Group

National Aluminium Company Limited

PQ Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Union Showa K.K.

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Zeochem AG

Zeolyst International, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Synthetic Zeolites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Demand for Synthetic Zeolites

Zeolites Playing a Part in Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

An Introduction to Synthetic Zeolites

Major Applications of Synthetic Zeolites

Biological Applications

Natural Zeolites Vs Synthetic Zeolites

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities for Synthetic Zeolites Market

Global Laundry Detergents Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Use of Zeolites as Catalyst in Petrochemical and Refining Industry Continues to Grow

Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day (2018-2040)

Zeolites Emerge as an Attractive Material in Petroleum Refining Industry

Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021E

Demand for Petroleum Derivatives and Growth Opportunities Ahead

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Synthetic Zeolites: Playing a Transformative Role in Chemical Industry

COVID-19 Disruption in Chemical Industry Affects Market Growth

Global Chemicals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Zeolites in Fuel Cell Applications: Potential Growth Opportunities

Global Fuel Cells Market Size in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Fuel Cells Market, Affecting Demand for Zeolites

Synthetic Zeolites Find Use as Adsorbents in Numerous Applications

Zeolites Find Growing Use in Adsorbents for Refrigeration Units

Zeolite Use in Water and Wastewater Treatment: An Overview

Development of Aluminophosphates Zeolite to Boost Demand for Synthetic Zeolites

Synthetic Zeolites from Organic Raw Materials: A Notable Trend Poised to Drive Future Market Gains

New Methods Emerge for Synthesis of Zeolites

Innovations & Research Initiatives in the Synthetic Zeolites Market

Researchers Use Raman Spectroscopy for Zeolite Crystals Characterization

Z-EURECA Synthesizes Zeolites Using New Reactor Design

Zeopore Offers Revolutionary Platform for Producing High Quality Mesoporous Zeolites

Membrane-Based Separation Technique Emerges for Gas Storage and Separation

Metalsearch Develops Novel Synthetic Zeolite Manufacturing Technique

Research Focuses on Addressing Challenges of Manufacturing Highly Siliceous Zeolites

Zeopore Develops Unique Technology to Create Zeolite Catalyst

Challenges Confronting the Synthetic Zeolites Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8hke8

