Synthetic Zeolites Global Market is Projected to Reach $6 Billion by 2030: Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities
Global Market for Synthetic Zeolites
Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Zeolites: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Synthetic Zeolites estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Zeolite A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Type Y segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Synthetic Zeolites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$872.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
