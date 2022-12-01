Synthetic Small Molecule API Market Report 2022: High Demand for Generic Drugs Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Synthetic Small Molecule API Market

Synthetic Small Molecule API Market

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Small Molecule API Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Manufacturer; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global synthetic small molecule API market size is expected to reach USD 217.96 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The increasing demand for new small molecule-based drugs and pharmaceuticals worldwide has witnessed a steep increase in the production of synthetic APIs. Synthetic small molecules API provides versatility between dosage forms and has a smooth means of purification, making it more acceptable and increasing industry demand.



The increasing dominance of synthetic drugs in the pharmaceutical industry drives the industry demand for raw materials. Furthermore, improving existing products is expected to open up new avenues for therapeutics.



The ease of production associated with small molecules, as well as their high effectiveness, has driven the growth of the industry. The increased use of breakthrough technologies and the arrival of specialized pharmaceuticals are expected to cause excellent shifts in the small-scale production sector.



To meet industry demand, the players frequently engage in merger and acquisition activities. For instance, Novasep and PharmaZell collaborated in April 2022 to establish a leading technologically driven CDMO for complex specialty API production.



Synthetic Small Molecule API Market Report Highlights

The in-house accounted for the most significant shares due to the mounting number of manufacturers producing APIs to reduce the dependency on suppliers for chief raw materials.

The cardiology segment has the highest share in the industry due to the rising cases of cardiovascular conditions over the globe due to bad eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle.

North America accounts for the highest share, whereas the Asia Pacific estimates the fastest growth over the forecast.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increased Outsourcing of API Production

High Demand for Generic Drugs

Restraints and Challenges

High Dependence on Asian Nations for Production

The publisher has segmented the Synthetic Small Molecule API market report based on type, functionality, end use and region:

Synthetic Small Molecule API, Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

In-House

Outsourced

Synthetic Small Molecule API, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiology

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

Synthetic Small Molecule API, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Synthetic Small Molecule API Market Insights



5. Global Synthetic Small Molecule API Market, by Manufacturer



6. Global Synthetic Small Molecule API Market, by Application



7. Global Synthetic Small Molecule API Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Aurobindo Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgmzz0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



