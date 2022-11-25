Synthetic Paper Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1405.14 Million in 2028

Stratview Research

Synthetic Paper market is expected to reach US$ 1405.14 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.23% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Synthetic Paper Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1483/synthetic-paper-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the synthetic paper market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The prime factor that is contributing to the demand for synthetic paper is mainly its increasing application for printing and paper bags.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Synthetic Paper Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Raw Material Type (BOPP, HDPE, and Others),

By Application Type (Label and Non-Label),

By End-Use Industry Type (Packaging and Paper)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Synthetic Paper Market Insights

By Raw Material Type

The market is segmented as BOPP (biaxially-oriented polypropylene), HDPE (high-density polyethylene), and others. BOPP product segment held more than 55% of share in 2021. The wide use of BOPP papers in packaging and labeling, business cards, calendars, book covers, newspapers, maps, and garments is propelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Story continues

By Application Type

The market is segmented as label and non-label. The non-labeling application segment held more than 57.5% of share in 2021. The increasing application of synthetic paper in the label industry, due to its remarkable properties, such as exceptional printability, predictable convertibility, and a smooth surface for improved production is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia Pacific held more than 35% of the market share in 2021 for synthetic papers during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the market is driven by the growth of various end-use industries, such as paper, packaging, food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and manufacturing, which is generating huge demand for synthetic papers and the presence of a large number of synthetic paper manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Synthetic Paper Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1483/synthetic-paper-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

PPG Industries

American Profol

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Yupo Corporation

Arjobex SAS

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the synthetic paper market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176



