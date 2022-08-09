Synthetic Biology Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: Synthetic Biology Brings a Paradigm Shift in the Field of Biomedicine and With it Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic biology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% during 2022-2027.

Synthetic biology is a new interdisciplinary field that includes the application of engineering principles to biology. It intends to design and manufacture biological components and systems that do not yet exist in nature. Synthetic biology combines the chemical synthesis of DNA with increased knowledge of genetics to enable researchers to quickly create cataloged DNA sequences and assemble them into new genomes. With the improved speed and cost of DNA synthesis, scientists can use advanced biofuels, bioproducts, renewable chemicals, bio-based specialty chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, fine chemicals, and food ingredients.

Industrial biotechnology provides tools to improve the natural mechanisms of biological processes for the efficient production of enzymes, chemicals, polymers, and even daily necessities such as foods and fuels. Scientists have studied the genomes of microorganisms to identify biological processes that can replace chemical reactions, create new products, make manufacturing processes cleaner, and reduce the number of manufacturing steps.

Industrial biotechnology innovations are now successfully competing and replacing traditional petrochemical manufacturing processes. Companies using synthetic biology believe that they can reduce costs, reduce pollution and carbon dioxide emissions, and increase profitability.

The various approaches that synthetic biology encompasses, such as the design of gene and protein circuits from standard biological parts, the development of synthetic genetic codes, and the creation of artificial cells and organisms, will undoubtedly allow for the application of knowledge in different branches of science and technology.

Redesigning the existing biological parts expands the set of functions for biological processes. Synthetic biology can allow new perspectives and the creation of new biological innovations. Development of technology platforms or creating new or upgraded physical structures can be used to implement new functions and reap benefits.

The following factors will drive the global synthetic biology market growth:

  • Synthetic Biology Market Witnessing Significant Rise in Investments

  • Increasing Strategic Collaborations & Acquisitions, Developing Multifunctional Products

  • Synthetic Biology Bringing Transformative Technologies to Agriculture

Synthetic biology brings a paradigm shift in the field of biomedicine
Synthetic Biology offers modern approaches for engineering new biological systems or redesigning existing ones for practical purposes. CAR-T therapy has some crucial advantages that may not be available with other drugs used for cancer treatment.

The synthetic biology market is witnessing a significant rise in investments.

There is a massive inflow of investments for synthetic biology start-ups as they provide innovative market solutions. There are various pipeline products for the same. Some markets like Germany, China, and Italy are progressing toward a mature markets. In contrast, some regions like Africa do not have a significant number of companies or academic institutes for the same. In contrast, countries like India are in the nascent stages of synthetic biology. There are more opportunities in synthetic biology than challenges in the current scenario. Still, some ethical issues need to be addressed.

Synthetic biology products are transforming the world.

Synthetic biology has the potential to develop real-world applications. Synthetic biology can transform food, source materials, and medicines. Many biotechnologies, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies best highlight applying synthetic biology tools developed from 2000-to 2021 and are available now or in the coming years. Over the next decade, more products will derive superior performance and affordability from engineering biology. The field is already impacting life sciences & pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications on a large scale.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Tools

  • Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA

  • Enzymes

  • Cloning Technology Kits

  • Xeno-Nucleic Acids

  • Chassis Organisms

Segmentation by Technology

  • Enabling Technology

  • Enabled Technology

Segmentation by Application

  • Healthcare Application

  • Industrial Application

  • Food & Agriculture Applications

  • Environmental Application

Segmentation by End-user

  • Academic/Research Institutes & Laboratories

  • Pharma & Biotech Companies

  • Others

Key Vendors

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Codexis

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Illumina

  • Novozymes

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Amyris

  • ATUM

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Creative Biogene

  • Creative Enzymes

  • Cyrus Biotechnology

  • Editas Medicine

  • Genomatica

  • Genscript

  • Ginkgo Bioworks

  • Integrated DNA Technologies

  • Lucigen

  • Moderna

  • New England Biolabs

  • OriGene Technologies

  • Precigen

  • Sentebiolab

  • SynbiCITE

  • Synthego

  • Tessera Therapeutics

  • Viridos

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

9 Market Growth Enablers

10 Market Restraints

11 Market Landscape

12 Tools

13 Technology

14 Applications

15 End-User

16 Geography

17 North America

18 Europe

19 Apac

20 Latin America

21 Middle East & Africa

22 Competitive Landscape

23 Key Company Profiles

24 Other Prominent Vendors

25 Report Summary

26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9fcss

