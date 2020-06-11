Syntax Introduces Customer Experience Hub to Streamline Management of Multi-Cloud Environments

The new digital portal allows organizations the ability to optimize IT infrastructure resources across their public and private cloud environments

MONTREAL , June 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Syntax , a leading provider of cloud-managed ERP services, today launched its multi-cloud portal to enable Syntax customers to view and manage all their cloud solutions from one, consolidated dashboard. The Customer Experience Hub (CxHub) provides users with a modern, next-generation customer experience and one view of their IT infrastructure resources, support tickets and billing details.

Traditionally, IT infrastructure resources are housed in separate portals and dashboards. With the introduction of CxHub, Syntax customers can now visualize trends across their private and public clouds in a single location. This consolidation saves time that teams may have otherwise spent moving between disjointed applications to monitor separate cloud environments.

"Our clients know it's no longer a competitive advantage to use cloud-based software. It's a necessity," said Marcelo Tamassia , Global CTO at Syntax. "They need to be cloud-native to survive, especially as more people work remotely. We're proud to unveil Syntax CxHub to help clients make informed decisions about their cloud resources and improve their efficiency."

The self-service model for CxHub helps teams automate the management and provisioning of their IT infrastructure resources. In addition, Syntax CxHub allows users to:

Monitor servers, virtual workstations, databases, network storage, block volumes, volume and database backups, network interfaces, public and private routes and load balancers

Start and stop servers, provision virtual workstations and manage private routes

Compare line-item invoices and month-to-month billing insights organized by category

Filter infrastructure resource monitoring, security and support events by time, source and severity

Interact with resources and events across cloud platforms and regions, or filter to a specific subset of resources

View and analyze infrastructure resource usage, compliance, health and changes that provide a clear audit trail across public and private platforms

Integrate Incident and Service Request ticketing with ServiceNow® (SNOW) to easily create, track and resolve issues

CxHub uses a continuous release strategy so Syntax will automatically deploy new features for existing portal users as they are developed.

"At Syntax, we create best-in-class technology to drive exceptional value for our clients," said Christian Primeau , Global CEO at Syntax. "As more people work remotely, it's critical that our customers can effectively run their cloud environments and avoid any disruptions. CxHub helps our customers optimize their multi-ERP, multi-cloud solutions so they can scale and adapt to any situation that comes their way."

Syntax has more than 40 years of experience managing mission-critical applications. Syntax is a certified partner of SAP, Oracle, and JD Edwards. Syntax is also SAP-certified in various operations, including application, cloud and infrastructure, hosting and SAP HANA. For more information about Syntax CxHub, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.syntax.com/cxhub/ .

About Syntax:

Since 1972, Syntax has been providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with thousands of customers trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Today, Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (Oracle, SAP) in a secure, resilient, private, public or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with Oracle, SAP, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

