SYNLAB (FRA:SYAB) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, SYNLAB (FRA:SYAB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SYNLAB is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = €427m ÷ (€5.4b - €783m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, SYNLAB has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Healthcare industry average of 5.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SYNLAB compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

SYNLAB has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 111% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On SYNLAB's ROCE

To sum it up, SYNLAB is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 33% in the last year. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know more about SYNLAB, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

While SYNLAB isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

