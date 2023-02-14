The SynGas Association Will Host SYNGAS 2023: Asset Integrity Management & Non-Destructive Testing

SynGas Association
·2 min read

Robert Sladek to Present "Risk Based Inspection (RBI)." This presentation is designed as a knowledge share and is applicable no matter which stage of the program life cycle the attendee or organization is in.

SYNGAS 2023 LOGO

SYNGAS 2023 LOGO
SYNGAS 2023 LOGO

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SynGas Association will host Syngas 2023 "Asset Integrity Management & Non-destructive Testing" at the Baton Rouge Marriott, Baton Rouge, LA, from April 17-19, 2023.

The presentation is focused on the following key considerations for a robust RBI program:

  • Making a business case    

  • Software demands    

  • Methodology options                                            

  • Defining the program    

  • Cleaning up the data     

  • Training resources    

  • Piloting the Program   

  • Implementation expectations    

  • Documenting the implementation    

  • Going live with RBI

Robert Sladek is RBI Group Head and Senior RBI Expert for Becht's CMI Division. He has spent the last 35 years in Mechanical Integrity, and 20 years in RBI specifically managing and participating in RBI Implementations, Revalidations and Evergreening. Robert has served in a leadership role in API 581 (RBI Methodology) since 2012 (3rd and 4th editions) and currently serves as Chair since 2019. He was Vice-Chair of API 580, 4th edition (Elements of an RBI Program) to be published 23Q2. He has participated in the API Summit since 2014.

At SynGas 2023, attendees will experience unique educational technical presentations and breakout sessions led by the industry's top subject matter experts. Suppliers will be available at tabletops to discuss the newest technology & services in the industry. Participants will also enjoy evening cocktails, onsite & offsite networking events and a superior sporting clays tournament at Covey Rise Lodge. Attendees will network with colleagues, share best ideas and techniques, have tons of fun in the Red Stick City, and earn CEUs / CPDs for recertification for every session attended.

For more information, check out our website at www.syngasassociation.com or call Veronica Gulley at 225-922-5000.

Contact Information:
Veronica Gulley
Director of Education & Event Development
veronica@syngasassociation.com
225-922-5000

Related Files

2023 WORKING AGENDA.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: SYNGAS 2023 LOGO



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Ex-Gazprom official says decades of the Russian gas giant's work has been 'flushed down the toilet', with export revenues expected to halve this year

    Russia's natural-gas exports have been undermined by the impact of the Ukraine war, and Gazprom's revenue from overseas customers is likely to halve this year.

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • Warren Buffett owns a little-known stock portfolio worth nearly $6 billion. These are the portfolio's top 10 stock holdings.

    The portfolio is managed by New England Asset Management, which was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 1998 through its $22 billion General Re buyout.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi could be first therapy with ‘convincing late-stage data’: Eisai U.S. president

    Eisai U.S. President Ivan Cheung joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest news surrounding Alzheimer’s treatment with Leqembi.

  • Salesforce CEO says he took a 10-day 'digital detox' trip to French Polynesia in the wake of company layoffs

    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told NYT he went to French Polynesia for a device-free trip after layoffs, and said the "digital detox" was "freeing."

  • NewMed Energy's planned floating LNG terminal to have 7 bcm capacity, says CEO

    A floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that NewMed Energy aims to develop will have an annual capacity of 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) based on initial plans, the chief executive of the Israel-based company said on Tuesday. The multi-billion dollar terminal, for which an investment decision is expected next year, could significantly boost East Mediterranean gas exports to Europe, NewMed Chief Executive Yossi Abu told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cairo. The terminal will be built close to the platform of Israel's Leviathan gas field, Abu added.

  • China's CNPC set to seal mega Qatari LNG deal - sources

    China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is close to finalising a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the Middle Eastern exporter's massive North Field expansion project, three people with knowledge of the matter said. If sealed, this would be the second such deal between major LNG exporter Qatar and the world's no.2 LNG buyer, as Beijing looks to beef up gas supply and diversify its sources in a drive to replace coal and cut carbon emissions.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • How Retired Couples Can Earn an Extra $3,550 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

    Here’s how retired couples in Canada can make $3,550 in tax-free passive income each year with dividend investing. The post How Retired Couples Can Earn an Extra $3,550 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Ford teams up with Chinese automakers to build $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Michigan

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live with the latest EV news from Ford.

  • Want To Retire This Year? 6 Tasks To Complete

    If you're planning to retire by the end of this year, then you should start planning now. Good To Know: 6 Things Social Security Deducts From Your BenefitsSee: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3...

  • Retirement Savings: The Majority of Americans Think $500K Is Enough — Are They Wrong?

    It's long been a rule of thumb that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but most Americans today don't think you actually need that much. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that the...

  • Black developer alleges Fresno mayor deliberately thwarted his business opportunities

    Terance Frazier’s amended lawsuit says Mayor Jerry Dyer told other developers to avoid doing business with him.

  • Ford cutting one-fifth of its UK workforce in European overhaul

    Ford has announced that it is cutting one-fifth of its workforce in the UK as part of a European overhaul. Around 1,300 workers are being made redundant in Britain as the company looks to reinvent its brand. It is part of a wider cull across its European business, where a total of around 3,800 jobs will be axed.The car giant is looking to change its focus to a smaller range of electric vehicles as part of the changes.This video explains the plan that will play out over the next three years. Source: PA

  • Photojournalist, news organization file lawsuit against RCMP over 2021 arrest

    VANCOUVER — Canadian photojournalist Amber Bracken and news organization the Narwhal have filed a lawsuit against the RCMP, claiming Bracken was wrongfully arrested and detained for three nights while reporting on a British Columbia pipeline dispute. The lawsuit seeks a court declaration that Bracken's constitutional rights to liberty and freedom of the press were unlawfully breached in November 2021, when police arrested her during an operation to enforce an injunction granted to the company bu

  • Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, UK

    BERLIN (AP) — Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic challenges and increasing competition on electric cars. The automaker said 2,300 jobs will be eliminated in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 elsewhere on the continent. It said its strategy to offer an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 has not changed and that production of its first European-built electric car is du

  • Mexico opens door for GM corn in animal feed, industrial use

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico on Monday scrapped a deadline to ban genetically modified corn for animal feed and industrial use amid trade tensions with the United States, but retained plans to prohibit use of the grain for human consumption as well as the herbicide glyphosate. The move, approved in a government decree, eliminates January 2024 as the date for the country to forbid GM corn for animal feed and industrial use, a statement by the Economy Ministry said. Amid a brewing dispute over the possible disruption of billions of dollars worth of corn trade, U.S. officials and farmers had called for clarity on the ban from Mexico.

  • Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp

    The U.S. carmaker leads the European market for commercial vans, but has struggled to make strong profits from passenger cars, and warned this month it would be "very aggressive" in reducing manufacturing and supply chain expenses this year. CEO Jim Farley has repeatedly flagged that electric vehicle (EV) production would require less labour and significant cost cutting to remain competitive. Around 2,300 jobs will go at Ford's Cologne and Aachen sites in Germany, 1,300 in the UK and 200 in the rest of Europe, the company said, adding it intended to achieve the reductions through voluntary programmes.

  • How To Retire in 10 Years When You Have Limited Savings

    A large segment of the American population is facing retirement in the next decade and has little to no savings. Is it still possible to retire if you have financially fallen behind? See the List:...