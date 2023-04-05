Syneos Health Wins 2023 ViE Award

Syneos Health, Inc.

Company Recognized for Positive Vaccine Expertise Contributions

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced it has been awarded the Vaccine Industry Excellence Award for Best Contract Research Organization (CRO). Presented at the 2023 World Vaccine Congress in Washington, D.C., the award recognizes the vaccine industry’s most outstanding efforts, accomplishments and positive contributions of companies and individuals.



Syneos Health has an extensive range of industry-leading expertise in bacteriology, virology, mycology, and associated diseases and syndromes. In the past five years, the Company’s Catalyst Vaccine Network sites have conducted more than 700 vaccine studies, enrolling nearly 50,000 patients.

“The Syneos Health Global Vaccines Center of Excellence is a diverse group of vaccine experts committed to working collaboratively with our customers to create customized and innovative solutions designed to overcome the unique challenges vaccine sponsors face,” said Lynlee Burton, Vice President, Project Management, Vaccine Segment Lead, Syneos Health. “Our unique approach brings experts along the entire asset development continuum together to navigate challenges and increase the likelihood of regulatory approval to maximize commercial success. We are honored to receive this award that acknowledges our accomplishments in the vaccine sector.”

This year’s winners were selected by judges who voted for the CRO they believe best demonstrates the range of services provided in niche and core therapeutic areas, improvement or introduction of new services, attention to and quality of relationships with customers, reaching of milestones and ongoing outcomes, and building and maintaining existing and long-term partnerships.

To learn more about how Syneos Health is accelerating development in infectious disease and vaccine clinical trials, visit www.syneoshealth.com/therapeutic-expertise/therapeutic-areas/infectious-diseases-and-vaccines.

Story continues

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics.

Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronnie Speight

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 919 745 2745

Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com

Press/Media Contact:

Gary Gatyas

Executive Director, External Communications

+1 908 763 3428

gary.gatyas@syneoshealth.com



