Syneos Health Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call for Thursday, February 16th, 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023, prior to its earnings call at 8:00 a.m. ET.



To listen only and view the presentation slides via the live webcast, join from the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

To participate in the conference, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com after 1:00 p.m. on February 16, 2023.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact: Press/Media Contact: Ronnie Speight Gary Gatyas Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications +1 919 745 2745 +1 908 763 3428 Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com gary.gatyas@syneoshealth.com



