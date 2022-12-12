Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market to Observe Utmost CAGR of 8.7% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Competitive Outlook

The rising incidence of infectious bacterial and viral diseases impacts the market's demand because, in the syndromic testing, multiplex real-time PCR technique and the syndromic approach are used for molecular diagnostics of infectious diseases.

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic report provides a list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis, and insights into key factors influencing the Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic industry. The market analysis and insights included in this Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic market research report offer key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and are an imperative source of guidance that provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic report is also all-embracing of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market will grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Scenario:

Syndromic multiplex testing is used to diagnose many pathogens simultaneously. In the syndromic multiplex diagnostic, various types of reagents & consumables and instruments & accessories are used, which helps maintain accuracy and provide fast diagnosis results. These multiplex tests are rapidly diagnosed certain infections, allowing clinical management decisions to be made promptly. The tests based on multiplex technology are known as test panels. The panels used in syndromic testing are designed to diagnose multiple diseases associated with the same or similar syndrome type. These panels help evaluate the cause of the disease at the point of care. Gastrointestinal panels and respiratory panels are the types of syndromic panels.

Syndromic multiplex testing utilizes the advanced technology of multiplex PCR which provides accurate and fast diagnostic results with the help of the multiple panels used in syndromic multiplex diagnostic to provide diagnostic results within an hour. The new generations of syndromic multiplex can rapidly identify the common type of pathogens in the respiratory specimens, blood and cerebrospinal. The use of multiplex panels is associated with quicker turnaround time, reduction of other unnecessary laboratory tests, faster diagnosis and targeted treatment.

Recent Developments

  • In March 2021, BioFire Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of biomérieux SA) received the market authorization for BioFire respiratory panel 2.1, a diagnostic test for detecting and identifying multiple respiratory viral and bacterial infections nucleic acids in nasopharyngeal swabs. This has helped the company to commercialize its product

  • In March 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd entered into a definitive merger agreement for Roche to fully acquire GenMark Diagnostics. This has helped the company to increase its portfolio

Opportunities

  • Strategic Initiatives are taken by market players

In March 2021, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd acquired GenMark Diagnostics, a leading multiplex molecular diagnostics provider. This acquisition has helped the company to broaden Roche’s molecular diagnostic portfolio. These strategic initiatives taken by the market players, including focused segment product launches, are helping them expand their global reach and enhance their product portfolio and acting as an opportunity for the market's growth.

  • Rising Diagnostic Healthcare Expenditure

The growing healthcare expenditure is expected to increase the availability of services and affordability for the population to opt for better and more precise diagnostic services to manage their diseases. The increase in healthcare expenditure ensures better availability of diagnostic services. Hence, huge health care expenditure is a favourable factor and is acting as an opportunity for the growth of the syndromic multiplex diagnostic market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

  • QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

  • BioFire Diagnostics (a subsidiary of bioMérieux SA)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH

  • QIAGEN

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • BD

  • Danaher

  • Curetis

  • Abbott

  • DiaSorin S.p.A.

  • Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH (a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH)

  • Biocartis, Luminex Corporation

  • Seegene Inc.

Core Objective of Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market:

Every firm in the Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Industry has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

  • Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Size and growth rate factors.

  • Important changes in the future Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market.

  • Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

  • Scope and product outlook of Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market.

  • Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

  • Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

  • Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Scope

By Product and Services

  • Reagents & Consumables

  • Instruments, Software & Accessories

  • Services

By Infection Type

  • Viral

  • Bacterial

  • Parasites

By Disease

  • Respiratory Infection

  • Gastroneteritis

  • Sepsis

  • Meningitis

By Panels Type

  • Respiratory Panel

  • GI-Enteric Panel

  • Sexually Transmitted Disease Panel

  • Blood-Sepsis Panel

  • Meningitis Panel

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinical Laboratories

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Research Institutes

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

  • Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases

  • Rise in adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques

Molecular diagnostics also help address the need for tests that monitor the therapeutic efficacy of pharmaceuticals. In this way, diagnostic laboratories or other end-users provide the highest levels of reliability and the greatest speed.

Challenge Faced by Industry:

  • High Cost of Diagnostic Products

The multiplex syndromic testing applications utilize the real-time Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which delivers the results with amplification curves and correct values. The instruments used in the syndromic multiplex diagnostic require high maintenance costs. Hence, the high cost of instruments is a challenge for the market.

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and services, infection type, disease, panels type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the syndromic multiplex diagnostic market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is expected to grow due to an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and rise in demand of early and accurate diagnosis.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Product and Services

  8. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Infection Type

  9. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Disease

  10. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Panels Type

  11. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By End User

  12. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Region

  13. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market: Company Landscape

  14. SWOT Analyses

  15. Company Profile

  16. Questionnaires

  17. Related Reports

Explore DBMR Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

  • Arthritis Market, By Rheumatoid Drug Type (Biologics, Non-Biologics, Steroids, Analgesics, Glucocorticoids, Others), Rheumatoid Treatment (Synovectomy, Tendon Repair, Joint Fusion, Symptomatic Treatment, Intermediate Corticosteroid Therapies, DMARD Therapies), Rheumatoid Diagnosis (CRP Test, CCP, ESR Test), Osteoarthritis Type (Hip, Spinal, Knee, Foot and Ankle, Shoulder, Hand), Osteoarthritis Treatment (Medication, Drugs, Assistive Devices, Surgery, Therapy), Osteoarthritis Diagnosis (Imaging, Joint Fluid Analysis, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Household, Medical Institutes, Research Organizations, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Drug Stores), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-arthritis-market

  • Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, By Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging), Clinical Applications (Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

  • Aspirin Market, By Route of Administration (Oral, Rectal, Parenteral), Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsules, Injections, Suppositories), Applications (Pain, Fever and Inflammation, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Others), Dose Type (Adult Dose and Pediatric Dose), Availability (Prescription and OTC), Product Type (Alone and Combination Products), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-aspirin-market

  • Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Type (Injectable Drug Delivery Devices, Injectable Drug Delivery Formulation), Formulation Packaging (Ampoules, Vials, Cartridges, Bottles), Therapeutic Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Orphan Diseases, Cancer, Others),  Usage Pattern (Curative Care, Immunization, Other), Site Of Administration (Skin, Circulatory/Musculoskeletal System, Organs, Central Nervous System), Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail Pharmacy Stores), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-injectable-drug-delivery-market

