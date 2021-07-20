Synchrony: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.12.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.31 billion.

Synchrony shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 93% in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press