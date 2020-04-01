How to sync your Outlook calendar with an iPhone

The Outlook and iPhone calendars are life-changing features for those who have busy schedules. They’re a convenient way of seeing what your day looks like and allow you to automatically add events from your emails. However, managing multiple calendars is time-consuming and can lead to some oversights. If you use the Outlook calendar and own an iPhone, there is a convenient way of syncing both calendars.

Keep reading if you want to find out how you can enable the auto-sync feature and import your calendar information.

Step 1: Download Microsoft Outlook for iPhone

Make sure you already have Outlook via your Microsoft subscription and know which Microsoft account it is connected to. Then use your iPhone to download Outlook for iOS. This is a free download that will allow you to use Outlook features right on your iPhone. It makes syncing your Outlook calendar on your iPhone very easy, but the download is essential, so start here!

iPad note: If you have an iPad, note that updates for Outlook on iOS have provided compatibility with iPad Split View. This is particularly useful for the Outlook calendar, because you can view an email and open up your calendar to make adjustments on the same screen, a feature we highly recommend.

Step 2: Log in and enable auto-sync

When the Outlook app is downloaded on your iPhone, go to iPhone Settings, then choose Passwords & Accounts. Select Add account, and you will see a number of compatible accounts for your iPhone. Look for the option and logo for Outlook.com (usually this is one of the first options).

Now input your Microsoft Account information to connect Outlook on iOS. You should be asked if you want to sync your calendars, in which case you should say yes. If not, you can go into the Outlook app in Settings at any time and make sure that calendar syncing is enabled.

If you’re logged in with the same Outlook account, any changes you make to your calendars will be synced to all your devices. That means if you add a new event or appointment on your PC, for example, a few seconds later it’ll appear on your iPhone. There’s no need to re-sync every time you create a new Outlook calendar event or change an appointment time.

Step 3: Import iCloud Calendar information if necessary

It used to be difficult to sync iCloud information to apps like Outlook, but Apple has since improved iCloud and made this a bit easier. If you have calendar information stored in iCloud from previous calendar use that you want imported to Outlook Calendar, it’s now a relatively simple process.

Log into iCloud. You can use iCloud for Windows to do this right from a Windows computer, which is easier than trying to do it from an iPhone. Then login into your account, and make sure only the box with Mail, Contacts, Calenders, and Tasks is checked. Select Apply to move on

Now you will have an option to either sync all your calendar, contact and task info, or only some of it. Choose which option is best for you. If you are only interested in syncing calender events, make sure you pick the option that lets you choose. This information will then be ported right over to Outlook Calendar, and from there synced to Outlook on iOS. Now you don’t have to worry about bouncing between two calendars!

Step 4: Choose whether to sync all calendars on macOS

How to sync your Outlook calendar with an iPhone

Unfortunately, there’s no equivalent way to choose which calendars to sync from Outlook on a Mac to your iPhone. You can only do this with calendars that are stored locally on your Mac; seeing as Outlook syncs your data to the cloud, you can’t pick and choose what to sync this way.

You can, however, hide Outlook calendars. To do this, open Outlook on your iPhone, then tap the calendar icon in the bottom-right corner. Next, tap your account icon in the top-left corner; from here, untick any calendars that you wish to hide.