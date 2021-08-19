How to Sync Google Drive And OneDrive With Your PC To Access Files Offline

For file sharing, storage and backups, Google Drive and OneDrive are incredibly popular cloud storage services. These are multi-platform too, which means you’ll have these apps available on your PC, Mac, Android phone, iPad, iPhone and more. There is the common perception that top access files in cloud storage, you always need an active internet connection. That may not exactly be true. And we tell you how, if you are using Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage services. You can set up Google Drive and OneDrive sync on your computing device and access files stored there in your Windows Explorer (for Windows PCs) or Finder (For Apple Mac), without having to connect to the internet. Quite relevant if your broadband is not working, or you are travelling.

Google Drive

Step 1: To enable Google Drive sync for your PC, you need to download the Google Drive desktop application.

Step 2: Once Google Drive is installed, it will prompt you to log in to your Google Account. Do that.

Step 3: Now, open the Google Drive window by clicking on its icon in the system tray area.Click on the gear icon on the top-right to open preferences.

Step 4: Select options as per your need in the preferences menu. You can also click on the top-right icon if you want to control more settings.

Step 5: Now, alongside the local storage, there will be a Google Drive option in your Explorer. Restart your PC once to make sure changes work effectively.

OneDrive

Step 1: Download OneDrive from this official link if it is not already available on your Windows PC.

Step 2: Once the app is installed, launch it from the start menu if it does not launch itself.When the window opens, sign in to your Microsoft Account, or create an account if you do not have one.

Step 3: After sign-in, the app will show you the location of your OneDrive folder. You can change the location if you want. Press next and a quick usage guide will follow. In the end, the app will open the OneDrive folder for you.

Step 4: You can manage various settings by right-clicking the OneDrive icon in the system tray and opening settings from the window that appears. You can access OneDrive files by clicking on the OneDrive folder in the left panel of Explorer.

