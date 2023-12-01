Symphony Orchestra of India, Cadogan Hall: East meets West with a sense of blissful unity

Symphony Orchestra of India, Cadogan Hall

It’s been a long wait for India’s first full-time symphony orchestra. Not until 2006 was the Symphony Orchestra of India founded, around a century after the first orchestras in China and Japan. The reason isn’t hard to find. India has its own mighty classical tradition, with an improvisatory freedom so utterly alien to classical music that this Western import has never taken root.

Until now. It takes decades for an orchestra to properly settle into form, but it is clear that this orchestra now has real depth of tone and some strikingly good individual players. In Strauss’s Rosenkavalier Suite, the leader (ie principal violinist) Adelina Hasani found the swooning, sugary heart of the music, and in Stravinsky’s Petrushka principal trumpeter Adan Delgado conjured up the ghost of the dead puppet with piercing clarity. Horn player Bernardo Cifres showed off the kind of soulful vibrato one used to hear in Soviet-era Russian orchestras.

On the podium was the conductor Alpesh Chauhan (British-born, but of Indian extraction) who strove mightily to bring the authentic saucy swing to the waltzes in Strauss’s suite. I wouldn’t say he was unsuccessful – far from it. But it took a while for the orchestra to find its esprit de corps. There was some uncertain tuning at the beginning of the Suite, and the uproarious dance at the beginning of Petruchka didn’t have that savage, biting precision it really needs.

When it came to poetic flexibility, the palm must go to the soloists in the evening’s UK premiere, the Triple Concerto by the famed and seemingly ageless percussionist Zakir Hussain. He was also one of the three soloists on the raised platform in front of the orchestra, seated cross-legged with his two small drums (tablas) alongside Niladri Kumar, performer on the Indian lute or sitar, and Rakesh Chaurasia, a virtuoso of the bamboo flute or bansuri.

Hussain explained that the sitarist and flautist picture two childhood friends who are forced apart by warring communities in their village, but eventually find the strength of character to reassert their friendship – surely a reference to current religious strife in India. In truth, it was hard to trace that narrative in the actual music. Of strife and tension there was little trace, apart from a brief moment in the second of the three movements.

Symphony Orchestra of India: (L-R) Zakir Hussain (tabla), Niladri Kumar (sitar), Rakesh Chaurasia (bansuri)

What seized the ear immediately was a sense of blissful unity, with yearning sitar and flute phrases lovingly entwined over a deep drone. Kumar was more rhapsodic, his melodies soaring up heavenward, Chaurasia was more content to float, as if heaven were his natural home. Repeated bursts of rhythmic energy from Hussain inspired a more assertive interaction, until in the final movement everyone was joined in an ecstatic dance.

Here the orchestra—until then a humble accompanist—met the soloists on equal terms, tossing bracingly irregular rhythms from one side to the other with irresistible brio. Music may not bring an end to strife, but as this concerto showed it can offer a beautiful metaphor for that happy state.

Tour continues until Dec 8; soimumbai.com