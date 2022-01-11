Symone Sanders, Kamala Harris' Former Chief Spokesperson, to Host Her Own Shows at MSNBC

Symone Sanders

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage Symone Sanders

Symone Sanders is starting off 2022 with a new gig.

On Monday, MSNBC announced that Sanders, who previously served as a senior adviser and the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, will be hosting a weekend program and a show on the network's political news channel, The Choice, on Peacock.

Along with hosting, the 32-year-old is expected to appear across all MSNBC platforms, including streaming, cable and digital, and will also occasionally fill in as an anchor.

Both of Sanders' shows are expected to premiere in the spring. Additional details, including the programs' names, launch dates and time slots, will be announced at a later date.

"I wanted to be at a network that had an already established record in the streaming world and would have a show on streaming and on linear and was one that wasn't just an experiment," Sanders told Variety during a recent interview.

"I'm going to bring my whole self to this show. I am a young woman, a young woman of color. I'm a Black woman, a young Black woman from the midwest, from Nebraska. Yes, I have done politics, but I'm also a consumer of pop culture," she added to the outlet. "I'm turning on the news in the car, but I'm also DVR-ing the 'Housewives.' There is a space for that to intersect."

Symone Sanders

msnbc/peacock

RELATED: Kamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders Leaving White House at End of the Month: Reports

Symone Sanders

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Symone Sanders

The news comes one month after Sanders announced she was leaving her role with the White House.

In a note to staff, obtained by Politico last month, Sanders explained that she would be leaving her position as Harris' senior adviser and chief spokesperson at the end of December.

"I'm so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been," Sanders wrote, per the outlet. "I'm grateful for [Harris' chief of staff] Tina [Flournoy] and her leadership and her confidence as well."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans," she added. "I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you."

Sanders previously served on President Joe Biden's presidential campaign, and then on his transition team, before she later joined the vice president's office, NBC News reported.

symone sanders and joe biden

Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock Symone Sanders with President Joe Biden

In a statement given to The Washington Post, a spokesperson for Harris said of her departure: "Symone has served honorably for three years. The President and Vice President are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this Administration. She is a valued member of the White House and a team player — she will be missed."

Sanders' exit from the vice president's office was the second to be revealed in recent months. In November, Harris' communications chief, Ashley Etienne, also announced that she would leave, per CNN.

The exits came amid reports of staff infighting and alleged dysfunction between Harris' team and the West Wing (claims the vice president has denied).