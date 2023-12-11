Sylvia Darley, loyal secretary to Sir Malcolm Sargent who founded the cancer charity in his name – obituary

Sylvia Darley had to organise the carnations the conductor wore in his buttonhole, and for the care of his budgerigar - Shutterstock

Sylvia Darley, who has died aged 100, spent almost two decades as secretary to Sir Malcolm Sargent, the flamboyant chief conductor of the BBC Proms; after his death in 1967 she founded the Sir Malcolm Sargent Cancer Fund for Children, providing practical assistance for young cancer sufferers and their families.

Not only was she Sargent’s personal assistant, but she also became his unofficial – and increasingly influential – manager and publicity agent. According to Charles Reid’s 1968 biography of the conductor, one noted impresario testified that whenever he telephoned Sargent’s apartment opposite the Royal Albert Hall, he rarely got further than Sylvia Darley.

Promoters and orchestral managers increasingly accepted her as his gatekeeper. “The éminence grise of Albert Hall Mansions,” was a phrase used by one orchestral manager who had known Sargent since the 1920s. Not that there was anything grise about Sylvia Darley. “She had pretty hair. Then, as later, éminence rousse would have been nearer the mark literally,” Reid added.

There were countless matters to deal with: finding Sargent’s music and batons, arranging his concert clothes and organising his schedule. She also had to organise care for Hughie, his talkative budgerigar and breakfast companion, during overseas tours. Then there were smaller details, such as ordering a clove carnation for daywear, a white one for night and a scarlet one for television.

Other things were less predictable. After a concert in Perth, Australia, in 1960 the appreciative city presented him with a quartet of lions from the local zoo. Sargent, a noted animal lover, duly accepted, leaving his long-suffering assistant to find a home for them.

Yet Sylvia Darley insisted that he was not difficult to work for. “He had only one rule for his staff. It was simply that we must never make a mistake,” she said, adding that he wanted everything done for him. “He said he wanted to have nothing to do except get up on the rostrum and waggle the stick.”

According to Richard Aldous’s Tunes of Glory: The Life of Malcolm Sargent (2012), Sylvia Darley ran his life with military attention to detail. “Oh dear, here comes Nanny,” he cried, having disrupted one day’s schedule.

They left for rehearsals at 9am each day. Sargent read his letters in the car but was irritated that she refused to take shorthand while travelling because it made her sick. Later in the day she organised after-concert refreshments. “He always said: ‘Join us for a drink’ but however grand they were I always excused myself’,” she said.

Sylvia Darley also had to cover for the notorious womanising of a man who was reputed to have had affairs with Diana Bowes-Lyon, Princess Marina and Edwina Mountbatten. There were also more casual encounters, typified by the young woman who said: “Promise me that whatever happens I shan’t have to go home alone in a taxi with Malcolm Sargent.”

In July 1967 Sargent underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer. Having cancelled his appearance at the First Night of the Proms, he was determined to make the Last Night in September. During the day he was pumped with glucose and saline. He watched much of the concert, conducted by Colin Davis, on a television specially installed in his apartment opposite the Royal Albert Hall.

As Henry Wood’s Fantasia on British Sea-Songs led into Thomas Arne’s Rule Britannia!, he stepped out assisted by Sylvia Darley and into a waiting car that brought him the few yards to the artists’ entrance. As the sounds of Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem faded, Davis surprised the audience by announcing that their favourite conductor was in the hall.

Sargent stepped on to the rostrum to a rousing cheer from the Prommers, telling them: “We shall meet again next year, God willing.” They knew it was not true, he knew it was not true and Sylvia Darley knew it was not true.

Sylvia Juliet Darley was born in London on March 15 1923, the daughter of Thomas Darley, a wealthy brewer, and Gwladys (née Butler). They were from Thorne, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire, and in 1950 acquired nearby Cantley Hall, a Grade II-listed Georgian mansion.

During the war she served as a cypher officer in the Women’s Royal Naval Service, undertaking tours of duty to Norway, India and Australia on merchant navy vessels. On her discharge in 1947 she told friends that she wanted to be secretary to a musician, preferably Sir Adrian Boult. One of them recommended her to Sargent.

They did not get off to a good start. Her bus broke down, she was late for her interview and arrived on his doorstep drenched, having run through the rain. When he asked why she wanted the post, she replied: “Free concert tickets.” He laughed, told her she had the job and promptly left for a rehearsal. Her predecessor warned that those who worked for him usually had a breakdown after four years. “I didn’t worry as I was meant to do the job for only six months,” she said.

Sargent died two weeks after his final appearance at the Proms. A month later Sylvia Darley was making plans to move to New York as an orchestral manager when she had to explain to a deputation of Promenaders that he had not wanted a memorial. Then another group insisted that something must be done to honour him. “So I said well, it would have to be something to do with cancer, and probably with children too,” she said.

By the following year Sylvia Darley had abandoned her US plans and instead started the Malcolm Sargent Cancer Fund for Children from her kitchen table. Among its earliest supporters were musicians, including Mstislav Rostropovich, who in August 1968 performed all the Bach Cello Suites over two nights at St James’s Church, Piccadilly.

A 120-mile “Promenaders Pilgrimage” from London to Sargent’s grave at Stamford, in Lincolnshire, also raised money, while a television appeal by the actor Kenneth More was shown on the BBC. In 1986 and 1992 Daily Telegraph readers donated thousands of pounds as part of the newspaper’s annual Christmas appeal.

The fund provided children with toys, helped parents with train fares to visit their children in hospital, or covered the high winter fuel bills for a sick child’s home. On one occasion it funded hay and feed so that a terminally ill girl could visit her pony.

The first Malcolm Sargent social worker was employed in 1976. Princess Diana became patron in 1982, and in 1989 opened the Malcolm Sargent House, on the Ayrshire Coast, offering holidays to ill children and their families. The charity joined forces with Cancer and Leukaemia in Childhood (CLIC) to form CLIC Sargent in 2005, and since May 2021 has been known as Young Lives vs Cancer.

Sylvia Darley retired as chief executive in 1995 to become president. Recently she was staying with friends in Suffolk, where an amorous young man had promised a young lady of the household a nocturnal visit. At the appointed hour he burst into the room and flung open his dressing gown, only to find that he had the wrong room. Seated in front of him was the nonagenarian Sylvia Darley, her hair in a bun and peering over her half-moon spectacles at the rapidly shrinking display.

In 1987 Sylvia Darley was appointed OBE. During the 1950s she was painted on at least five occasions by the English artist, Anthony Devas. She was pursued by countless admirers but, as Aldous noted, she devoted her life to “the maestro” and never married.

Sylvia Darley, born March 15 1923, died November 16 2023