Sylvester Stallone Wanted to Alter Jennifer Flavin Tattoo to Make Her Look Like Wonder Woman: Tattoo Artist

Eric Andersson
·3 min read
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone was talking about altering his tattoo of Jennifer Flavin long before she filed for divorce last month, according to the man who gave Stallone the tattoo of Flavin's face years ago.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Mike DeVries recalls inking Stallone — who recently covered up the body art with a tribute to his late dog and Rocky costar, Butkus — in 2007. Days later, the couple announced their split.

"I already knew that he wanted to do something, because last year he emailed me, called me, and we discussed talking about making Jennifer Flavin into [Wonder Woman]," says DeVries.

He points out that Wonder Woman wears a yellow tiara on her head, which wouldn't "work" over the darker portion of Flavin's hair in the tattoo on his shoulder.

"All of her hair would just shine through," he says, adding that he ultimately did not alter that specific tattoo.

Sylvester Stallone/Instagram
Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Upbeat at Brother Frank's Atlantic City Concert amid Jennifer Flavin Divorce

The tattoo artist, who says he's given Stallone several more since then, tells PEOPLE the actor is "one of those guys who just knows what he wants."

Recalling the moment he created the image of Flavin, DeVries says Stallone made it clear he wanted a tattoo of her face, however, he also requested a few special touches.

"He wanted the colors brighter. 'Brighter, brighter. We got to get these colors brighter,' " says DeVries.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone's Brother Calls Him 'Real Pro' for Finishing TV Series amid 'Tough Obstacles'

He continues, "We decided on a specific image. And usually when you pick the image, you don't want to veer too far away from it ... So I remember getting done, I got the hair done. I'm starting to work on the face now. And I'm starting to work up. I get the chin, and I'm working on the lips, and I get the lips pretty much done."

That's when DeVries says Stallone got a bit more specific. "He is like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, hold on a second. [I] want you to do the lips like this.' And he gets out different magazine covers. And he is like, 'Make it like this.' "

DeVries says he finessed the image until he got it to a point where Stallone was "happy" with it.

RELATED VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone Denies 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets in Jennifer Flavin Divorce

Stallone covered up the tattoo last month, which DeVries says "looks good." DeVries — whose celebrity clients include Donnie Wahlberg, Travis Barker and Chris Daughtry — says he recently reached out to Stallone but did not hear back. "I was basically telling him, 'Hey, if you need the dog fixed up or any more, I'm here for you,' " DeVries says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stallone previously told TMZ he was trying to freshen up the tattoo, but it was instead ruined, so he decided to cover it up with Butkus.

The 76-year-old also addressed reports that his breakup with Flavin came after he got a Rottweiler, Dwight, and a disagreement over the canine triggered other arguments that led to the divorce filing.

"We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," he told TMZ. "We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

In an exclusive statement, Flavin told PEOPLE of the breakup, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," the businesswoman/model added.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Rambo actor said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Visitors Get Gruff Response From Yellowstone Bison

    Two gruff bison weren’t in the mood for conversation when Joseph Idell encountered them in Yellowstone National Park.While only two bison can be seen in the video, Idell said there were “dozens” surrounding his car when he took this video. Credit: Joseph Idell via Storyful

  • Courtney Vucekovich Speaks Out After Viewers Question a Bite-Mark Photo Featured in Armie Hammer Doc

    House of Hammer's Courtney Vucekovich tells PEOPLE the photo in question was "sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me..."

  • What to know about non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the cancer that sickened Jane Fonda

    Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the immune system and is relatively easy to treat.

  • A passenger who launched into a homophobic and racist rant on an American flight got fired after boasting about where he worked

    The unidentified man repeatedly swore at other passengers on the plane before telling them he was a chemical engineer with GlaxoSmithKline.

  • Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall

    Christina Hall was joined by her three kids for her Maui wedding celebration with husband Joshua Hall

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Canada's Jourdain, Makdessi lose by decision as UFC holds first fight card in France

    PARIS — Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain lost a unanimous decision to England's Nathaniel (The Prospect) Wood on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The judges scored it for 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for London's Wood after a tight fight contested in close quarters with both landing shots. The show at Accor Arena was the UFC's first in France, which adopted regulations allowing MMA in January 2020. Former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre of Montreal was cageside for t