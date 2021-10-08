Sylvester Stallone unveils first look at Jason Statham in The Expendables 4

The Expendables 4 filming is well under way, and Sylvester Stallone has got the behind-the-scenes pics to prove it.

Just a couple of months after confirming the arrival of a new cast member, Stallone has reunited with Expendables original Jason Statham, telling fans that they're having a "great" time on set.

Clearly excited to be back in his Barney Ross gear, Sly shared two on-set photos of him and Jason taking a break from filming on Instagram. "Having a great time at work with my great friend Jason on the new EXPENDABLES!!!" the actor added.

Let's hope Jason doesn't have another near-death experience this time around.

Photo credit: @officialslystallone - Instagram

The fourth instalment of the ultimate action franchise has been a long time coming, with the third Expendables movie released back in 2014, four years after the first.

After previously walking away from another sequel, Stallone confirmed he was back in action as elite mercenary Ross in 2018. Statham is returning as Lee Christmas, while Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are also back as Gunner Jensen and Toll Road, respectively.

Although there's no word yet on whether Arnold Schwarzenegger will return as Trent 'Trench' Mauser, Expendables fans can at least look forward to three new characters played by Power's 50 Cent, Transformers' Megan Fox, and Furious 7 star Tony Jaa.

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Following the latest casting update, Millennium Films boss Jeffrey Greenstein promised a "star-studded, action-packed" addition to the Expendables series.

"To keep it fresh and fun, we've added exciting new stars to join the veterans," he added. "Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed."

Plot details are currently thin on the ground, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Expendables 4 will see Statham's character take over from Stallone's as the lead, teasing: "Sources say in this outing Statham will be the one with the biggest gun."

The Expendables trilogy is available on Blu-ray and DVD.

