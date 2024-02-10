Sylvester Stallone Says He’s a ‘Very Proud Father’ After Daughter Scarlet Stallone Walks Tommy Hilfiger NYFW Show

Scarlet made her New York Fashion Week runway debut on Friday night

Theo Wargo/Getty;Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Sistine Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend the Tommy Hilfiger show

Scarlet Stallone is making her New York Fashion Week debut — with her family cheering her on!

The youngest daughter of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin made her runway debut at the Tommy Hilfiger show on Friday night at New York City’s Grand Central Station, to the delight of her parents and sisters, who turned up at the event to show their support.

Scarlet, 21, appeared cool and collected as she made her way down the runway wearing a dark peacoat over a striped sweater with a pleated miniskirt. Her ensemble was topped off with a Tommy Hilfiger striped beanie and python-print boots.

Her walk was praised by Stallone, 77, after the show. “What can I tell you, I am a very proud father,” he told Fashion Network, while sharing photos he took of his daughter on the runway with the outlet.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Scarlet Stallone on the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2024 show on Feb. 9, 2024, in New York

He wasn’t the only one impressed. Scarlet’s older sisters, Sophia and Sistine, each posted their own videos of Scarlet accomplishing the feat on their respective Instagram Stories. Sistine, 25, shared a clip of Scarlet mid-runway and wrote over the post, “My little sister just walked @tommyhilfiger.”

Sophia, 27, wrote over a similar video of her walking in front of their row at the show, “Go Scarlet, Go!!!!!!”

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Sistine Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Stallone attend the Tommy Hilfiger show.

Earlier in the night, the sisters were photographed alongside their mother on the red carpet at the event. Sophia wore a dark blue sweater with white slacks and a tan shoulder bag, while Sophia sported a white top and flared jeans under a long black coat. She accessorized with dark sunglasses and open-toe sandals.

As for Flavin, 55, she wore a blue-and-white striped blouse with black slacks and a beige long coat with matching pointy-toe heels. She also brought along dark shades, which she clipped on her shirt for photos on the red carpet.

Scarlet, who is following in sister Sistine’s modeling footsteps, shared an Instagram post thanking Hilfiger for the opportunity to walk in his show, and included some behind-the-scenes shots of her preparing for the runway.

One shot captured her posing for photos in Hilfiger's clothes ahead of the fashion show, while another showed her being interviewed backstage as she got her hair and makeup done.

“@tommyhilfiger ❤️🤍!!! Last night was so much fun & I couldn’t be more grateful, thank you,” she captioned the post.



