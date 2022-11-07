Sylvester Stallone Says Putting Work Ahead of Family Was 'Tragic Mistake' That 'Won't Happen Again'

Benjamin VanHoose
·2 min read
Sylvester Stallone has reassessed his priorities.

In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the Rocky actor, 76, discussed making a reality series with his family and whether his recent reconciliation with wife Jennifer Flavin will be included in the show.

"Of course it's part of the show," said Stallone. "It's the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you're making other plans.' Hopefully you're involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is."

"Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again," he added.

The actor explained to THR that he feels "as though I wasted a lot of time" in his career and "now I realize there are only so many bullets left in the gun."

harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood
harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"When you're young, you're just haphazardly shooting wildly and hope you hit something. Now you don't have the luxury of missing — especially with the family and the kids. I find that to be my biggest regret," said Stallone. "Everyone goes, 'I wish I'd shown love more,' or 'I wish I'd spent more time with the kids.' I'm riding that boat. That's one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I've been taking a lot of s--- for."

He added of the reality show, "This is a chance where I'm going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity."

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amy Sussman/Getty

Stallone shares daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, with Flavin, 54. He is also a dad to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Czack, died in 2012.

The Tulsa King star told the Sunday Times last month, "I didn't pay enough attention when they were growing up. I was so career-oriented, and now I go, 'Okay, I don't have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives.' "

"I ask them about their day, and they started at first a little monosyllabic," he said. "Then I heard one say, 'I was just thinking about you.' Oh, my God. I've never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she's there forever."

When Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone in August, Stallone said in a statement they were "amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," before PEOPLE confirmed in September that Flavin and Stallone reconciled.

