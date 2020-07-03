Sylvester Stallone reveals he's working on a director's cut of 'Rocky IV'

Sylvester Stallone punches Dolph Lundgren in a scene from the film 'Rocky IV', 1985. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

Sylvester Stallone is working on a director’s cut of sports movie sequel Rocky IV, according to the star’s Instagram page.

The 1985 movie is one of the most beloved entries in the franchise, pitting Stallone’s fighter Rocky against Soviet bruiser Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) in the aftermath of Drago bringing about the in-ring death of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

It went on to earn more than $300m (£240m) at the global box office and still stands as the franchise’s most financially successful movie.

Stallone made the new revelation in a reply to a fan who asked whether a director’s cut of Rocky Balboa would ever be made available.

He wrote: “I am not doing that but I am doing a directors cut on Rocky IV which will be amazing.”

The actor and filmmaker is currently promoting the release of an extended cut of Rambo: Last Blood on Apple TV, which he claimed is “much, much better” than the critically savaged theatrical release.

Stallone has returned to the Rocky franchise on several occasions — first with Rocky Balboa in 2006 and then with the Creed movies in 2015 and 2018.

He won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for his performance as Rocky in Creed.

Creed 2 drew heavily from Rocky IV, with Lundgren returning as Drago to mentor son Viktor — played by boxer Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu.

Stallone has also teased another Rocky movie, which he says would likely focus on the theme of immigration.

Despite wishing to continue to push Rocky in different directions, Stallone has previously said he has “zero ownership” of the character on a financial level, despite penning the original 1976 movie.

He said: “They say the definition of Hollywood is someone who stabs you in the chest. They don’t even hide it.”

As well as the potential Rocky sequel, Creed 3 is moving forward, with Zach Baylin hired to write the script earlier this year.

Michael B. Jordan is set to return to the title role — and could even step into the director’s chair — with Stallone making the suggestion that the son of Mr T’s Clubber Lang could be played by boxing champion Deontay Wilder.