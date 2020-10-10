Sylvester Stallone returning to Rambo in an unexpected way

From Digital Spy

Fighting games are no stranger to crossover appearances from characters from the wider pop-culture sphere. There's Star Wars' Darth Vader and Yoda in Soulcalibur IV, The Walking Dead's Negan in Tekken 7, and, errr, Michael Jackson in Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Round 2.

Now Mortal Kombat 11 has revealed John Rambo is joining the line-up, with none other than Sylvester Stallone reprising his role to deliver some cheesy action movie dialogue.

The character was announced in brand new CGI trailer that also confirmed that MK fan-favourites Rain and Mileena are coming to the game too, with some new ways of dishing out the hurt.

The three new characters will be available as part of the Kombat Pack 2 DLC for people who already own Mortal Kombat 11, or packed in with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate edition, which released on same the day (November 17).

Both the standard version and Ultimate editions of the game are eligible for a free upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S, respectively. Or you could just buy the next-gen versions of the Ultimate edition, if you'd rather (pre-orders for Ultimate begin on October 15, so get bookmarking).

Next-gen versions of Mortal Kombat 11 will feature 4K resolutions and faster loading times, while you'll be able to play across generations, so friends will still be able to fight each other even if not everyone picks up a new console.

