Sylvester Stallone pays tribute to Rocky co-star Burt Young as actor dies aged 83

Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone has paid tribute to late Rocky co-star Burt Young.

The star's death at the age of 83 was confirmed yesterday (October 18) by his daughter Anne Morea Steingieser (via The New York Times).

Young was perhaps best known for appearing in the Rocky movies as Paulie Pennino, the best friend and future brother-in-law of Stallone's Rocky Balboa.

Related: Michael B Jordan explains why Creed 3 is missing Rocky

Taking to Instagram, Stallone shared a picture of himself with his co-star on Rocky, writing: "To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP".

Young went on to play Pennino in Rocky's subsequent sequels, ending with 2006's Rocky Balboa, and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his turn in the original 1976 movie.

However, he did not reprise the character for the reboot of the franchise with the Creed movies, which saw Stallone return as Rocky opposite Michael B Jordan's Adonis Creed. Stallone appeared in its first two installments, though sat out Creed III, released earlier this year.

Getty Images

Related: Sylvester Stallone reveals he's removing Paulie’s robot from Rocky IV

Young also appeared in well-known movies such as Chinatown, Once Upon a Time in America, Mickey Blue Eyes and Transamerica.

In other Stallone news, the actor is due to be the subject of a new Netflix documentary about his life called Sly, which is due for release next month.

The actor has been starring in his own reality series on Paramount+ called The Family Stallone, and recently returned to The Expendables franchise in the series' fourth movie. He is also due to return for a reboot of action movie Cliffhanger as Gabe Walker.

You Might Also Like