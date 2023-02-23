Sylvester Stallone Offers A Brutal Review Of 'Trump Water' In Resurfaced Clip

Sylvester Stallone unknowingly took a sip of then-future President Donald Trump’s water and he shared a blunt review of its taste in a resurfaced Access Hollywood clip from 2007 (You can watch the “Rocky” actor’s review below).

The clip of Stallone, who once gave the water business a try with his Sly Water brand, reappeared on Twitter following Trump’s promise that he’d bring “thousands” of his “Trump Spring Water” bottles to residents of East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday.

The former president, who made the vow to the community devastated by a train derailment earlier this month, added that some of the bottles he’d give to residents were of lesser quality than his own water brand.

Stallone spoke with Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush, infamously known for another Trump clip, and boasted about his own Sly Water brand before the host set him up with a taste test of a “different water.”

“Whatever it is, I wouldn’t wash my socks in this,” said Stallone after a swig of the other water.

Bush revealed the other water was Trump Ice, a water brand that has been defunct since 2010 but has since been served as “Trump Natural Spring Water” at Trump’s restaurants, and the two couldn’t help but laugh about the water.

“I love Donald, I’m sorry,” Stallone said before engaging his water bottle in a “Rocky”-like fight with a Trump Ice bottle.

