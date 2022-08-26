Sylvester Stallone Makes First Public Appearance Since Jennifer Flavin Filed for Divorce

Sylvester Stallone surprises fans at a special screening of MGM and Prime Video's SAMARITAN

Sylvester Stallone is stepping out days after his wife of 25 years filed for divorce.

The Rocky veteran, 76, made a surprise appearance at the screening for Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25 in New York City on Thursday.

He kept things sleek and simple with an all-black pinstripe suit paired with a sleek black button-up shirt.

His appearance comes just days after Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce last Friday, marking the first time he's been seen in public since the news of their split.

Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California

Flavin, 54, filed a petition for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the actor at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The pair celebrated 25 years of marriage this past May as Stallone praised Flavin as an "incredibly selfless, dedicated, patient, woman" and Flavin writing in a now-deleted post, "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!"

They share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage died in 2012.

Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

A source close to the family told PEOPLE that Stallone and Flavin had been having marital woes for quite some time, and "had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split."

"It really wasn't just one issue that made her file for divorce," another source told PEOPLE. "They have had lots of issues for years and she just had enough."

That insider added that Flavin and Stallone "keep having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve," and that the businesswoman "got sick of spinning in a circle."

But despite the breakup, "Jen is doing okay," said the source. "A divorce is never an easy choice and not fun to deal with, but she feels it's for the best."

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Flavin said she'll "always cherish" her relationship with Stallone.

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters," she said.

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," the model added.

Stallone also told PEOPLE, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."