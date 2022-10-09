Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin halt divorce proceedings, working to 'resolve all issues'

Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
·3 min read

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin have halted their divorce proceedings and decided to reconcile.

According to court records obtained by the Palm Beach (Florida) Post, part of the USA TODAY Network, an order for abatement was filed in the Palm Beach County Circuit Court on Sept. 23, a little more than a month after Flavin initiated divorce proceedings. At that time, she called the couple's 25-year marriage "irretrievably broken."

"The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court," the court filing said.

Circuit Judge Darren Shull agreed to halt the divorce proceedings, with either party having the option to reactivate them if they are unable to resolve their issues.

USA TODAY has reached out to Stallone's representatives for further comment.

Background: Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce, calls marriage 'irretrievably broken'

On Thursday, Stallone and Flavine were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City, according to photos published by People and Entertainment Tonight. The now-reconciled couple's public outing comes about a month after Flavin filed for divorce and about two weeks after they announced they were calling off the split.

According to People, Stallone and Flavin were both wearing their wedding rings. In a photo from Entertainment Tonight, Flavin is pictured planting a kiss on Stallone's cheek.

In a statement to USA TODAY in August via Stallone's representative Michelle Bega, the "Rocky" actor said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

In her initial petition to dissolve the marriage, Flavin accused Stallone of intentionally wasting marital assets, which the actor denied.

The document indicated Flavin had requested that she "be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor." Flavin also sought exclusive use of the Palm Beach estate – which the couple bought in December 2020 – during the pending divorce proceedings, records show.

'I still kind of struggle with it': Anna Faris talks love after divorces from Chris Pratt, Ben Indra

Sylvester Stallone (from left), Sistine Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone attend the premiere of &quot;47 Meters Down: Uncaged&quot; in 2019.
Sylvester Stallone (from left), Sistine Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone attend the premiere of "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" in 2019.

Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, married May 1997 in London and have three daughters: Sophia, 25; Sistine, 24; and Scarlet, 20.

Sean Penn and Leila George finalize divorce after having a 'COVID wedding' in 2020

In May, Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th anniversary.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," the "Creed" actor wrote. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin also celebrated the milestone, but her post was later deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the former model wrote at the time, according to People.

She added: "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!"

Contributing: Pamela Avila, USA TODAY

More divorces: Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale, cites 'irreconcilable differences'

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin call off divorce, reconcile

Latest Stories

  • Charlie Puth Claims No One 'Was Present' at Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label: 'They Just Disappeared'

    After Greyson Chance said he felt "completely abandoned" by Ellen DeGeneres' record label, Charlie Puth talks about his experience at the short-lived eleveneleven

  • Iranian state TV hacked as women protesters tell President Raisi to 'get lost'

    Iranian state TV was briefly interrupted by an apparent hack during further anti-hijab protests. As footage on the main evening news showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the broadcast was briefly interrupted with an image of him surrounded by flames, next to pictures of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked nationwide demonstrations, and three other women allegedly killed during the unrest. The protests' signature slogan, "Woman, Life, Freedom", could be heard as the Edalate Ali hacker group posted its social media details.

  • Post Malone Performs Onstage in New Jersey, Plus Nick Jonas, Taylor Russell and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Miranda Lambert Rocks a Red Hot Bedazzled Mini Skirt and Stockings in New Photo

    Miranda Lambert just introduced fans to a new and iconic look from her Velvet Rodeo tour. It's got to be one of her best looks yet.

  • Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'

    The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo