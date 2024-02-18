Sylvester Stallone hired Navy SEALs to train daughters before they moved to New York City

Sylvester Stallone had his daughters go through their own kind of "Rocky" training.

The "Rambo" star's adult daughters Sistine, 25, and Sophia, 27, revealed in an interview with The New York Post that their dad hired Navy SEALs to train them before they moved to New York City in 2023 because he was so worried about them living there.

"It was the hardest," Sistine Stallone told the news outlet. "It was about six hours we were in those woods."

Stallone shares Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet, 21, with wife Jennifer Flavin. The actor was previously married to Sasha Czack, with whom he had two sons: Sage and Seargeoh. Sage died from heart disease in 2012.

'The Family Stallone' drama: 'Rambo' dad Sylvester is 'traumatizing' on daughters' dates

The Navy SEAL self-defense training was filmed for the Paramount+ reality show "The Family Stallone" and reportedly included having Stallone's daughters chase a chicken.

"They were the real deal," Sistine said of the SEALs.

This doesn't sound particularly out of step with the way Stallone's daughters were raised. Sistine told the Post that since they were young, their dad subjected them to "these sort of military-esque, self-defense trainings," and Sophia added that their father would put them through a "rigorous routine" every day at 6 a.m. involving "sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups, clean and jerks."

Sylvester Stallone was born in Hell's Kitchen. But on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the actor said he didn't enjoy growing up in New York City because it was "very rough back then." In the 2023 Netflix documentary "Sly," he returned to the movie theater in New York where he once worked as an usher.

'Tulsa King': Sylvester Stallone finally gets his 'Godfather' Mob wish, with a Western twist

Sistine said she doesn't think her father, a "classic, overprotective dad," will "ever be less nervous" about them living in New York, even though they have been there for a year now. "It helps that my mom tracks us on (the app) Find My Friends so they know where we are," Sophia added.

For her part, Sistine Stallone previously told Numéro magazine in 2023 that she has no regrets about the move.

"Everyone says when you’re going to make the move to New York, you’ve got to do it in your mid-20s and just go for it, so we really made that decision, and two months later, we were here," Stallone said. "We didn’t even think about it, we’re like 'If it sucks, we’re in it together. We’ll relocate somewhere else.' But so far, it has been the best decision of my life."

Sylvester Stallone previously admitted on "Live with Kelly and Mark" that he gets "very territorial" when he meets his daughters' boyfriends, and "I don't talk to them." The actor's daughters also revealed on the "Giggly Squad" podcast last year that their father "writes most of our break-up texts."

"I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a break-up text because men know men," Sophia Stallone said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sylvester Stallone hired Navy SEALs to train daughters to live in NYC