Sykes: BMW's "outstanding" chassis masked by lack of power

On his first weekend as a BMW rider, Sykes came away with a best finish of seventh in the opening race in Australia, before finish 11th in the short-distance Superpole race and 13th in the third race of the weekend.

It came after the former Kawasaki rider qualified fourth and set the second-fastest time behind Ducati's Alvaro Bautista in pre-season testing earlier in the week.

Despite his strong single lap pace, a lack of speed on the straights meant Sykes struggled to hold position during the races, negating the strengths of the S1000RR bike's "outstanding" chassis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sykes told WorldSBK.com: "Obviously there are a couple of people speaking about the clear negative on-track, but regardless of that, there are plenty of positives.

"All winter testing we've been under the radar but very fast on race tyres. Also here we were very consistent on race tyres, second overall in the test and continuing that form forward.

"When it came to the races we were just struggling with straightline performance. We obviously have a clear disadvantage, but I really feel during the corners the S1000RR is certainly working well.

"The tyre life has been really good here at Phillip Island. Lots of positives to take away but the only disappointment really is the final result didn't fit the overall picture."

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish Puccetti Racing

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish Puccetti Racing Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images